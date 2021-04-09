BY OLUSHOLA BELLO, Lagos

Investing is a developed or cultivated habit that has far reaching benefits for the individual later in life. A senior stockbroker with Calyxt Securities Limited, Tunde Oyediran, said “Investment is what you put money into to generate returns or profits. It is a sacrifice you make in the present to get a bigger return in the future. People do invest in many assets and instruments according to their abilities and savings,” he said.

He adds that when options and future commitments are considered, one can opt accordingly for the most suitable method of investment. He advises that it is wise to speak to a financial consultant, as most are unaware of risk factors associated with investing.

Fixed Deposit

“This is another popular low-risk investment option available to Nigerians. The idea is to deposit money in your bank account with a bank for a fixed period in return for interest. Fixed deposit can be long-term or short-term,” he stressed.

FGN Savings Bond

Speaking on investing into FGN Savings Bond, he stated that, FGN (the Federal Government of Nigeria) offers to Nigerians a great investment opportunity called Savings Bond. This investment programme, he says, is known to significantly contribute to the national growth of the country, adding that, by lending money to the government, average Nigerians are able to make money by earning interest on savings.

Treasury Bills

On Treasury Bills, he notes that, this is similar to the FG Savings Bond in that it is another way the government raises money to finance its projects, disclosing that the difference is; Treasury bill is sold through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Stocks

Another investment instrument he mentioned is Stocks, which, he says, are the best investment in Nigeria for those who are able to invest a big capital.

Mutual Funds

To Oyediran, Mutual Funds is another investment outlet and it is a collective capital from various investors, which is invested in diverse investment options like stock, bonds and treasury bonds. In other words, the investors’ money is used to build an investment portfolio. The profit from the investment is divided among the investors on a timely basis which could be bi-annually or annually, he added.

Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITS)

On Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), he says this is generally a profitable investment option, but the problem is that most people do not have the large capital requirement to buy land and build. “One easy and cheaper way to invest in real estate is through REITs.

REITs is an investment option in which investors’ pool money into a trust. The trust managers invest the money into real estate. The funds can be used to purchase houses or build houses,” he noted.