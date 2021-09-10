Online apparel stores being a multi-billion-a-year industry, is by far one of the most popular e-commerce niches. Every business nowadays has an online presence. This could be either a static or dynamic website for some, based on what is suitable for the kind of services they offer. In recent times, social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp, have become important alternatives to owning an actual website.

A teacher and the CEO of Tenue Collections, an online boutique store, Mrs Ifewunmi Olasunkanmi, says that the fashion industry is a booming sector of Nigeria economy. She notes that most people prefer buying fabrics and taking it to a tailor to sew and design for them. Others prefer to buy clothes already made and designed by a fashion designer.

In building successful online clothing store using social media, Olasunkanmi states WhatsApp Business is free to download and allows businesses to connect with their customers and highlight their products and services via a tool called Catalog.

Identify your Niche

She explains that, “Finding a niche is an important process of starting any business. We want to provide a product or service that there is a need for. For example, what specific type of clothing will you sell in your store. Secondly, identifying target audience. This step goes hand in hand with finding your niche.

She states that one needs to: identify potential customers , have a business plan, incorporate the business through CAC; Secure financing, setting up an online store and getting in touch with vendors.

Use Of Models

Olasunkanmi adds that good product images are key when it comes to selling clothing as people are more likely to buy things once they see how they look on someone else, as opposed to just a photo of the item itself. She adds that one can save money and model by oneself.

Customer Service

She also advises to stock variety and try to stock clothing as close to the current season as possible, looking at various sizes. She adds that good customer service is vital and the online space should be favourable for new and existing customers. Being polite and responding to queries as soon as possible is a big plus in customer service.

Building The Brand

In conclusion, the CEO advises marketing the business to everyone, from friends and family to all social media connections. Also vital is building the brand through marketing strategy with use of platforms such as: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube to stay connected to the target market.