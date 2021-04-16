BY OLUSHOLA BELLO, Lagos

Investment in equity or stock is lucrative as it has the potential for high returns. However, equity investment can be risky but the good news is that the risk can be mitigated.

Investing in the stock market involves trading (buying and selling) shares of publicly listed companies on the Nigerian Exchange Limited, while the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is the regulator that sets the legal framework and oversees all entities operating in the market. Also, the stockbrokers, they are the professional traders who buy and sell shares on behalf of clients.

Advising the public, Investment experts at Arm Securities Limited say that stock market can help increase your finances if you know the nitty-gritty of the market before investing.

NEVER JUMP BLINDLY INTO STOCK MARKETS

According to the investment outlet, people are sometimes influenced by what their friends say of how the stock market helps investors make big money.

This move is highly discouraged, because you are jumping in blind. You should invest in the stock market after getting the basic knowledge about it and in accordance with your financial goals.

“Before making your first investment, take the time to learn the basics about the stock market and the individual securities composing the market. Your focus will be on individual securities which you are investing in and the relationship with the broader economy and the factors that drive your stock.”

LEARN SOME BASIC JARGONS USED IN THE STOCK MARKET SPHERE

The company added that, “take out time to learn some of the basic jargons used in the stock market sphere.”

INVEST ONLY WHAT YOU CAN AFFORD TO LOSE

The biggest mistake newbie investors make is to invest money that they can’t actually afford to lose. Investing in the stock market can be volatile, and that means that you can potentially lose or gain.

“You need to decide your own risk tolerance considering your age, financial strength, retirement goal, among others, and accordingly make your investment move.

AVOID HERD MENTALITY

“Unlike many investors, you should avoid the herd mentality that is influenced by the actions of your friends, neighbors or relatives without evaluating the current information and underlying stocks.

“Thus, if everybody around is investing in a particular stock, the tendency for potential investors is to do the same. But this strategy is bound to backfire in the long run if you have not chosen the stock by careful analysis, that meet your interests.”

PARTNER WITH A TRUSTED PROFESSIONAL STOCK BROKER

“Your broker will advise you on what kind of stock to invest in and what to avoid. Using their financial analysis skills, a professional broker can help you project if your investment strategy will be profitable in future or not,” one of the experts pointed out.