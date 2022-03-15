What was the state of the Judiciary before you emerged as Chief Judge of Katsina State and the interventions you’ve made so far?

I cannot say how I met the judiciary because it’s not a political office. I have been there for 24 years as a Judge before I became the Chief Judge and the previous Chief Judge had carried me along as his number two and so it’s only that I have to continue from where he stopped.

Of course, we have different approaches to issues, but for me, the judiciary has been the only place I’ve known all through life. I started as a Magistrate in grade two, rose to become a Chief Magistrate, became the Chief Registrar before I became a Judge.

I came in as a Chief Registrar when the state was just created. So the development of the Katsina State judiciary I can say was done in my presence and I’m being carried along. Immediately I came, I knew the challenges we’ve been facing; the slow pace of justice administration, challenges in terms of working environment, staff motivation, and of course the dwindling resources we had. What I immediately embarked upon was to ensure justice dispensation is achieved at a quicker pace.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the collaboration of the State Government, the ministry of justice, in particular, we were able to domesticate the administration of criminal justice law, doing away with the 1958 criminal procedure code, amending the penal code to reflect the current criminal reality.

The old penal code does not carry such things like rustling, kidnapping or abduction as it is happening now. So these two legislations have brought a lot of revolution in the way we look at justice but then it is the same institution and the same actors.

I realised that we have this blame-shifting, police will say it is the Judiciary, the Ministry of Justice will say it’s the judiciary, everybody will heap on the Judiciary because we are the final habitants.

So, what I did was try to bring everybody along, the new administration of criminal justice law has provided for the establishment of an administration of justice monitoring committee, where all the stakeholders will come under one umbrella instead of blame-shifting. I am there as the chairman, the attorney general is there as a member, commissioner of Police, the director Department of State Security, controller Prison are all members of the committee. The Bar association, the human rights commission and the civil society organization also have their representatives there. Grant Khadi is also a member. So everybody that is involved in criminal justice administration is on that committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

We sit from time to time to review challenges where the problems are. When an emerging problem of inmates being taken to court, regarding the police providing the file to the ministry of justice. When the police will claim that we have sent it to the ministry for legal advice and the ministry said we didn’t receive the legal advice. And accuse person will keep on going to magistrate court after three to several months or a year; he would come to enforce his fundamental right.

Maybe it is a case of kidnapping or rape, but you don’t intimate the court by telling them that this person has committed murder, you have to come to the court, show that there is prime evidence, these are the witnesses, this is the date. You just don’t write and say, Mr A has killed Mr B on a certain date at Batagarawa and stop there. No, he has killed this, we have the doctor as a witness, we have the IPO as a witness, and we have some neighbours. You didn’t bring all that and you keep him in prison for a year and when he approaches the court to enforce his right, the court will have no option than to say, you are a Nigerian, the constitution has given you the right to be innocent until proven otherwise.

So under such circumstances, the police will say, we have sent the file to the ministry of justice that has a legal officer in the State, the Attorney General. The director of public prosecution will look at it and say he has a case to answer, take him to the high court. The person has a case to answer but you keep on taking him to magistrate court that has no jurisdiction. Its only role is to endorse him to go to prison because the police cannot detain anybody, it is the court of law that does that.

When we came under one umbrella, we will say, commissioner of Police, this is what they said, attorney general, what do you have to say, we’ll find out and convene in a week and then find out what is the problem. So you see no more bypassing.

When this system evolved, the situation started getting better, but at the same time, we still have this problem in Nigeria. The rise in crime rate is geometrical. I tell you now in January you record 1,000 crimes, in February you record double and it kept rising geometrically. It is the same thing when you get to correctional facilities; look at the situation and decongested, it two weeks later, other criminals have been arrested and taken there. So we have to make visits to correctional facilities more frequently.

I delegated the power to all judges of the State judiciary to One will go to Daura, another Funtua and Kankia so that simultaneously we review the cases and send them for community service, discharge some and grants some bails so that we decongest the facilities because the trend now is correction than punishment.

ADVERTISEMENT

How many inmates were freed in this campaign?

The most recent was in January and February; I think 126 inmates were released on bail. One was sent to community service and about six were discharged unconditionally. We will continue before Ramadan. Last week, I was at the children’s home. There are children involved in homosexuality, the natural offence of rape; children of ages of 10 to 15 cannot be taken to prison. Some of them are involved in Boko Haram, insurgency, kidnapping, informants and so on. So we have to go and review their cases and do the needful. Sometimes, in their case, we arrange for the victim of offender mediation, so that the parents of the victims would understand, forgive them and then we put them in community service.

hat informed the decision to set up community conflict and dispute resolution centres across the state?

Well, experience in the sense that I have been in the judiciary for the last 30 years or so, beginning from the early days that I joined the judiciary, cases keep rising geometrically. And then the rate at which cases are disposed of and cleared is very slow, some of these cases are coming from a member of the society, making the parties worse than they were before the conflict arises. Some of them typically involve a stepson and stepmother. Once it gets out of hand, it becomes something else. Maybe it is a case of assault or simple fighting, you get to the police station and it is a criminal matter. One will go behind the bar eventually and the whole thing will lead to a strange relationship in the family.

Again, we’ve been battling with the security situation. So I thought over it and said, look, some of them are business partners, they’ve been trading together. Something might happen that you lost N100,000 or even a million instead of them coming to terms, you’ll either take him to the police station or the court where they will see cheating, criminal misappropriation when it is a simple contract that can be resolved.

Having given thought to all that, we now have the trend of alternative dispute resolution, but not community-based. I said look let the community drive this resolution. We have a cosmopolitan community where every tribe of Nigeria is there. They have been living. So we said, okay, let’s start with a model, when you have an issue with your neighbour, just walk in, we will invite him, it’s not a court, it’s mediation, you sit in a room and resolve. Maybe the water passage in his house comes in with obnoxious materials, I don’t like it. Okay, is that true? The water passage from your house passes through his house. Yes, it does, do you know what Islam says about the right and obligations of a neighbour? If he doesn’t know, we invite an expert, a Mallam, to tell him.

In early conflict resolution, if you go to the police station, this neighbourhood crisis, the children will be at loggerheads, the same thing with the wives but if the main heads of the family are settled, you have resolved so many potential conflicts. We tried this and it worked successfully for three months. The early conflicts resolution handled by these centres alone was more than the entire conflict cases resolved by the entire court systems within the same period. No kobo is charged; you will live as friends when the issue is resolved. And neighbourhood crisis, domestic issues between father and son, between stepmother and stepfather including all kinds of evils are settled.

This encourages setting up one in the Katsina central market, trader groups instead of going to the police station or the court which take the whole day without attending to their shops, they can go to conflict resolution communities to resolve disputes within one hour thirty minutes. Most of these conflicts are resolved within one week; put in writing and everybody lives happily. So with this motivation, we said, this can work in our society. So there should be a law to institutionalise it in all Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state. And you know, we train the community leaders, the specialized groups like the trade groups. We called the leaders and trained them.

The workload on the court is so much, the police have so much to contend with, why bother about the neighbourhood crisis? These are things that you can refer to. If they are beyond the centres to resolve then they come back to you. This I realise the workload on the court and the police will reduce and they face other things.

We have so far taken about 14 out of the 34 LGAs; we are counting and covering them. Let me tell you one thing about these centres, they serve as community policing and neighbourhood or award centres. If you have to make rent or buy a property within a community members of the community have to endorse it, they have to agree and there has to be a character check on you.

If you want to rent a shop or buy a house, those immediate members of the community will call you; question you, who is your mentor here? If you are from Okene, go and bring the head of Okene people here in Katsina, tell him to endorse you and once he does that they accept you. If you are a civil servant, give us your identity card. You need an introduction letter to know you are okay. You can now come before the centre and form to sign, photographs were taken, the terms of the agreement are known and the centre endorses it and pass a copy to the police to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps who are also invited.

So it’s a home-grown system that we adopted. Of course, we are a court and we are supposed to be judging every case but the reality on the ground is that we need enough time to deal with armed robbery, kidnapping, rape and other minor cases.

Transforming the judiciary to a technology-driven sector is another area you are making effort, may we know the impacts made so far?

It has made a lot of impact. It all started when the lockdown was on, almost everything stopped but crimes did not stop. So the court had to sit, but there was social distancing and lock down. What happened is that virtual meetings were in, so the judiciary had to key in at least to take the most critical cases, within that period, we tried to set up the virtual course successfully. Initially, we did one so that every judge with a case will come down to the court, but we realised we can do it to the whole court system. And now most transactions are happening digitally. You need to have the facilities and require knowledge to deal with that transaction. And most social contracts are now done electronically, even marriages and ceremonies are conducted through social media and digitally. Sometimes conflicts are created through digital platforms. The commonest is the divorce, you know, in our system; a person can divorce his wife but if he does it digitally, how do you get it. So the court has to be ready, but unfortunately, the evidence act has not reflected that, and we are lacking in digital jurisprudence. It is now that we started developing it. Thank God we are moving ahead. Lawyers can now file their cases electronically, but you know it has its challenges. We’ve prepared our judges and staff on the virtual platform. We are training our staff on that. I wish you find time to go and see our e-library donated by the United Nations Office of Drug and Crime. There we do our training,

we have sets of computers and all our judges have their laptops beside the desktop. We’ve gotten licenses from resource facilities. So all the resources we need for case reports, case laws from Supreme Court to most superior courts, at a touch of the bottom I can get the judgment passed yesterday. The lawyers, I can go right into them digitally. We realise that all our courts have to key into that and we trained the Magistrates and gave them the facilities.

In the general administration of justice, we have started tracking cases like the problem of bypassing I told you earlier if a case is brought from let’s say Batagarawa division, once it’s registered with the state CID, it’ll be on my platform. I will start tracking it. We are also trying to bring up a timeframe, where a criminal case like rape is brought to a division, the State CID has two weeks to finish the investigation and take it to the ministry of justice. The ministry of Justice also has two weeks to determine whether there is a prime case that should be taken to court.

I am also tracking the prison. For instance, these are inmates in the Katsina old correctional centre. We have 729 inmates taken to court. By the end of the day, how many had their cases finished or were released on bail? So, at any given time I have the prison records. I have what the police have sent to the ministry of justice. I know the time the director of public prosecution has to return this to the police. So, I expect that by this time these cases will have reached the court where I assign them to court. 1, 2, 3, 4 or 5. And once they are in court, I will everyday monitor first the distribution: Court one has 1,000 cases court two has 1,001 cases court three has 700. That will help me balance. That is digital. Lawyers coming to file papers have 14 days to serve their opponent. Once it is electronically recognised now, you only have 24 hours. So the time it’ll take to start a case and finish a case will now be consolidated.

This is done gradually because it involves the law. And once your system is hacked, a lot of things can happen. One of them is probably releasing the wrong person. Another is for lawyers taking advantage of probably misleading the court; even ordinary witnesses and so on can take advantage of that. But every advantage has its disadvantages. What we are trying to do is to minimise the disadvantages so that we can get a better system going on within the Nigerian context.

What is your take on the independence of the judiciary?

Well, I want an autonomous judiciary. The judiciary in Nigeria is very independent in terms of doing its work and pronouncing judgment. Whoever tells you that the judiciary is not independent in that respect, it is his cup of tea. I know because I have been a judicial officer all my life, and I have never had a case where somebody comes and says, this is what I want you to do. Not a sensible Government will try to do that nor a sensible judicial officer. Let’s say at the highest level, the head of the court, not a sensible Chief Judge, will allow any Government to come and interfere in a case. If I was a Chief Judge, I will not direct other courts or lower courts to do somebody’s beading, because nobody has ever done mine. No one will come and tell you that he is under pressure to do that. Any judicial officer who says is under pressure to do or not to, is not worth being in that chair.

Yes. There is a hierarchy of courts. If the court of appeal asks me to stop, I would immediately stop because doing otherwise is an offence in itself, but for one to say an organ of the Government: the executive or the house of assembly has pressured me to do this. No, it’s not true. But if it is done in terms of resources, because it is an organisation and you need to pay salary; you need to motivate the staff and you have to pay them their dues.

The constitution is very clear about it, but then if you come to the level of the States, depending on what state you are, what is your relationship with the government? If they stop your funds, you might not be able to move Daura to hear an appeal because you don’t have money to pay judges, fuel your vehicles or even buy vehicles for judges.

We’re not doing badly in Katsina. There is always appropriation law. At the end or beginning of the year, the various departments of Government will come including the arms of the Government. The speaker is the head of the legislative branch and I am the head of the judicial branch, we all sit down. Gentlemen, this is the limit of my earnings, I cannot spend more than I earn. Let us agree, after all, we are arms of the government either based on a percentage or the basis of our needs; we look at it in an understanding atmosphere. First, if at the end of the month, the government has enough money. It gives our entire requirement. If it doesn’t have enough resources after paying the salary; we share what is left. Through that, we were able to do a lot of things within the limit we can.

We now have a health centre for our staff because the first thing I noticed is that as a magistrate, I used to go to the general hospital or the medical centre to queue. I get a lot of embarrassment meeting up with an accused person or a witness that appeared before my court. They start leaving their queue for you. That is corruption. So we have a separate health facility for our judges and staff. We link them up to the social insurance trust they have the peace of mind to work.

We are now trying to get mobility for the magistrate and judges. We’re also trying to provide every judicial officer with at least means of mobility depending on your seniority and level that we are going to do.

We have improved the welfare and salary of our workers. Their allowances are also being taken care of. Rob’s allowances are paid at the beginning of February, medical allowances have been taken care of and training and retraining is a thing that I think in the last two years we have done separately and we are still doing. These training sessions are both national and international. Every month we send our staff for training and we have also started in house training. We’ve sent some to the trainer workshop and brought them back.

It’s a continuous process we are doing and we will not stop. More than 200 of our staff are in-service training and once they come back some of them will be qualified lawyers. And then it’s better for the system that you have even in areas that are very peculiar like translation, we train translators and we’ve given them the areas to do their jobs, because every case that comes from the lower court, particularly the Sharia courts have to be translated into the language of the high court once there is an action, that takes a lot of time. What we are trying to do is to get more translators, equip them with modern tactics of translation. We’re all trying to close the gap. The whole objective is to cook the face of justice administration.

What are your expectations for the judiciary in Katsina State?

Build the integrity of the judiciary, build competence in the court system and make sure that our staff are professionals. These are my three dreams and I am working on them. Court Integrity must be protected because the court is for everybody that shows independence, fairness, and adherence to the rule of law. If you build people’s confidence around everybody would want to come, instead of taking the law into his hand. And lastly, is to professionalise the court service in such a way that everybody in his area must show professionalism, have his dress code and look respectful. We are using our staff code of ethics which is separate from that of the government.