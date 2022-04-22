Barbing or saloon business is a lucrative business in the country as most people make use of them. To start the business, you need a business plan to guide you in the course of the business, as there are steps that must be taken to succeed. They include:

Skill Acquisition

To start a barbing salon business, there is the need for acquisition of the necessary skills. What makes people to patronise and pay expensive service charges in a barber’s shop is the barber’s experience and level of expertise. Therefore, you need about six months training on hair cutting, hair styling and hair treatment. Moreover, you equally need to know the latest hair styles.

Location

A decent shop in a shopping mall or any shop near you is needed and you must ensure the shop is spacious to accommodate your customers and still have enough space for people to mingle around.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paint And Furnish Your Shop

Choose some creative colour combination for your painting and don’t just go for the norm, defy the norm and create your own style. Your objective is to impress your customers, and there is no better way to do it than to make your business place stand out from the crowd. Furnishing a barbing salon is quite simple and cost effective. Get a very good and comfortable revolving chair where your customers will sit while you work on them. You will need a table too, where you’ll put your barbing equipment for convenient access, and other chairs where your waiting customers will occupy.

Get Good Clippers

You will need about two clippers, after working with one, you put it out for treatment then continue with the other. You will be switching between the two clippers.

Generator Purchase

With N30,000 to N35,000, you can get a good generator that will be effective for your business because of the unstable power supply. Generator is so important in the business of barbing that without it, you may not be able to carry out the business successfully.

Minor Equipment

These are minor materials like the apron, steriliser, hair creams, spirits, aftershave and so on.

Profitability

Depending on the standard of the barbershop, an ideal barbershop with at least 150 customers per month and charges about N300 average, could earn N360,000.

But if you are in a posh area, you can hit N1million and above monthly, if you charge an average of N1,000.

Startup Capital

With about N500,000 to N800,000, you can operate a standard barbing shop. This will cover furnishing of your shop, purchase of necessary equipment, payment of rents and other miscellaneous expenses.