Car wash business is a lucrative venture in Nigeria, judging from the bad state of our roads, especially, when it rains. Similarly, during dry season, the dust that comes with it, not to mention about 12 million registered vehicles on Nigerian roads, makes it a huge opportunity for those in car wash business. Potentials of this business are enormous, and gives quick returns on investment, creating job opportunities.

Starting the Business

All that is required is a space wide enough to accommodate at least five cars at once. A full plot of land will be okay for this. It has to be in a choice area, close to the main road and conspicuous enough for everyone to see. The spot you choose to set up your business can decide your success or failure.

Places like filling stations, big hotels, supermarkets, roadside and mechanic workshops are guaranteed to attract high patronage.

You also need to have a borehole to serve as source of water which is crucial in this business. You need generator to pump water from the borehole. Similarly, you need vacuum cleaner, water tank, cleaning agents, water, buckets, washing materials, drying towels, car wash solution, wheel cleaner and even wheel brushes.

Start Up

Finding shows a minimum of N800,000 is needed to start this business.

The money will allow you procure the necessary tools for the business. However, this is exclusive of land.

Profitability

The average price for washing a car is around N500, N700 for SUV (Jeep), N1,500 for interior and exterior wash and N1,000 for engine wash. The services vary, such as: interior and exterior cleaning, vacuuming, dewaxing, wax rinsing finishing, depending on how the customer wants it washed. This could fetch you around N500,000 per month, depending on the number of vehicles you wash per day.

According to Dayo Adetiloye who owns a car wash, it’s a very lucrative business that you could make more money than those even working in offices, although, it requires dedication and commitment to stay above competition. The ability to manage your existing customers and also attract new customers equally matters in this business.

Skills

You need to be aware of the type of detergent, water and brushes to use, while some water and detergent could damage the car’s colour, hard brushes would leave marks on the body. Having the best hands and experienced workers is not enough. To remain afloat in the business, your workers must be unquestionable in character, possess excellent customer handling, and charge moderately.