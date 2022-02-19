The recycling business is beginning to gain ground in Nigeria unlike before. An aspiring entrepreneur can make millions of naira running a recycling business.

However, most people still need to be educated about waste disposal because many Nigerian dispose of waste that could be recycled indiscriminately, hence littering their environment and blocking drainage systems, making the country dirty.

Venturing into the recycling business, is not only a profitable, you will also be carrying out community service as well as limiting the effect of climate change on the African continent. The recycling business is a win-win opportunity for you and the environment.

What Is Recycling ?

Recycling business involves the refurbishment of waste products or materials to create new, useful products.

Steps To Start Recycling Business

Speaking on steps in starting a recycling business, a journalist, Mr Kehinde Adeaga highlights the following steps:

Find A Niche

The recycling business is a competitive business venture. Therefore, if you are starting small, it is advisable to find a niche that is not too saturated but in demand. There are hundreds of recycling businesses in Nigeria and you need to select the best to invest in.

Here are some of the most common recycling businesses in Nigeria: Waste Or Garbage Recycling, Printer Catridge Recycling, Tire Recycling, Wood Or Timber Recycling, Scrap Gold Recycling, among others.

Create A Budget

The amount needed to start your recycling business depends on the size of your business and the kind of operation you want to run.

Create A Business Plan

Recycling business requires a thorough business plan to begin. This includes: company’s goals and objectives; market research and fesibility study; SWOT analysis; Competitive advantage; Financial projections and Marketing strategy.

Source Capital For Your Recycling Business

Once you have estimated the needed amount to start your recycling business with, the next thing to do is to source for a way to get it.

CAC Registration

In Nigeria, the recognised body for registration of new businesses is Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

Obtain The Needed Permits And Licenses: the recycling business deals with the environment so, it attracts certain licensing and permits before establishment. For instance, one of the bodies that issue recycling license in Lagos is the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA). Once you get licensed with them, your name will be listed on their website stating the category you belong to and your certificate number.

Acquire Relevant Equipment/Machines

At this point, you are ready for business and you cannot run your recycling business without equipment or machines. Hence, you need to purchase them. Generally, the equipment you need includes: scales to weigh your plastic waste, bins, sorting and grouping equipment, washing gears among others.