A few days ago, one watched the 2005 movie “Lord of War” with Nickolas Cage as the major protagonist. Cage played a fictional illegal arms dealer, inspired by the stories of several real-life arms dealers and smugglers. The movie highlighted the issue of illicit arms trafficking by the international arms industry. It also highlighted how people, firms, conglomerate as well as countries benefit during times of conflict and war.

Flipping channels after the movie, one settled on an international news channel, which had the breaking news “G-7 countries pledge to stop Russia oil imports.” This was apparently aimed at denying President Putin of Russia the much needed revenue he needs to fund the ongoing war between his country and Ukraine. The G7 countries include France, Germany, Canada, Italy, Japan, Britain and the US.

Well, while many around the world see conflict, there is a penchant for one to see opportunity. This is because, as with every other time of crises in human history, every period of strife and conflict presents an opportunity for the intuitive and foresighted to find levers to pull that will guarantee both short-term and long-term benefits to them. Since the war began, many perceptive leaders in economics, business, social, political and technology are looking to opportunities the crisis created. Nigeria shouldn’t be left out.

Europe has sought to free itself of Russian hydrocarbons, which produces up to 40% of its total gas consumption. One believes that Nigeria’s response to the conflict is to provide an alternative source of gas supply for Europe. From all indications however, we seem to be laid back and un-interested in cashing in on this opportunity. So far, Nigeria has been unable to increase production and supply despite her proven gas resource, due to under-investment and inadequate infrastructure.

As earlier mentioned, Europe imports 40% of its gas from Russia, which in turn makes about €400 million ($422 million) a day from its sales. Since the war began, Europe has been mulling a ban on energy imports from Russia. In late March, Russia demanded that “unfriendly” countries pay for their gas deliveries in roubles (rather than Euros or dollars), or be cut off. True to its words by late April, Russia stopped sending gas to Bulgaria and Poland after they missed the deadlines for paying in roubles.

Crude and natural gas have rallied amid concerns of Russian supply cutoffs. Oil reached the highest level since 2008, while European gas prices set historic records. This is definitely an opportunity for Nigeria and should be grabbed as soon as possible. The war which has apparently united Europe in the search for third-party alternatives to their over-reliance on a hostile Russia gas resource, presents a clear chance to take full advantage of for a guaranteed future of foreign exchange earnings that will complement earnings from other sectors of the economy.

According to the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Nigeria has proven gas deposits of 206.53 trillion cubic feet, ranked 9th in the world. With this, we can explore the opportunity of exporting gas to Europe. We should also target Trans-Saharan and European markets with the ongoing construction of the Ajaokuta, Kaduna, Kano Gas Pipeline, popularly known as AKK gas pipeline.

Also, the rising gas reserves of Nigeria, as well as Niger, Nigeria and Algeria’s strategic position along the Mediterranean coast, and the continent’s connections with existing pipelines and those already under construction in Spain and Italy, combine to make the Trans-Saharan Natural Gas Pipeline a most strategic resource to serve as a long-term alternative gas supply option for European countries in their determination to wean themselves off Russian energy.

With a length of 2,565 miles (4,128 km), the $13 billion Trans-Saharan Natural Gas Pipeline will link Warri in Nigeria to Hassi R’Mel in Algeria, passing through Niger. Upon completion, the pipeline will carry 30 Bcm of natural gas yearly to European markets via Algeria’s strategic Mediterranean coast, as well as supply inland stations along its route. The Pipeline would enable Europe to tap directly into the three country’s significant natural gas reserves, helping it diversify its supply sources, while creating critical sources of revenue for African gas markets.

However, the pipeline which was originally expected to be operational by 2015 and 2020 is yet to be operational in 2022. Its prolonged construction has been a source of worry, gulping huge amounts of money.

In 2005, Nigeria’s NNPC and Algeria’s Sonatrach both state owned companies signed a contract for a feasibility study of the project, which was completed in September 2006, and the pipeline was discovered to be technically and economically feasible and reliable, which in turn led to the inter-governmental agreement on the pipeline signed by the energy ministers of Nigeria, Niger and Algeria in 2009.

In 2013, Nigeria approved a budget of $400 million for the commencement of the project but with no commensurate progress made to date. In February this year though, the trio (Nigeria, Niger and Algeria) signed an agreement that will see development resume on the project. Hopefully, the successful completion of this vital project will create jobs, spur economic growth, and enhance energy and regional security as well as relegate Russia as the major supplier of gas to Europe.

Should Nigeria tarry, Europe will waste no time getting their needs met either of their own accord or through other options that exist especially on the African continent and that are ready to expedite action as required. Alternatives like Senegal, where 40 trillion cubic feet of natural gas were discovered between 2014 and 2017 is very much a viable option. Algeria with about 159.1 trillion cubic feet and ranks 11th in the world and 2nd to Nigeria in Africa in terms of proven gas resource could just make use of the opportunity without Nigeria.

Other African countries such as Mozambique with 100 trillion cubic feet, Egypt with 77.2 trillion cubic feet, Tanzania with 57.54 trillion cubic feet, Libya with 53.1 trillion cubic feet, Angola with 13.5 trillion cubic feet, Congo with 10.1 trillion cubic feet, Equatorial Guinea with 5 trillion cubic feet, Cameroon with 4.8 trillion cubic feet, Sudan with 3 trillion cubic feet are all alternative sources of gas to Europe and may just be wooed like the brides they are by European countries in need of gas.

Like Nicholas Cage in the movie Lord of War, there is no gainsaying that Nigeria needs to adequately and speedily jump on this opportunity in ensuring she grabs the much needed foreign earning in the short, medium and long term. Some may be of the opinion that there is no shame in profiting during periods of conflict. After all, Nigeria will simply be providing an alternative source of a commodity, thus breaking the monopoly of a country Western Europe sees as belligerent… And like the phrase, “you snooze, you lose”, if Nigeria fails to grab this opportunity then she may only have herself to blame.