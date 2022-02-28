Makintouch Consulting, an IT integrated capacity-building firm has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to improve on its ICT and as a training provider in Nigeria, which offers quality assured training on globally certified courses.

In recent times, Makintouch Consulting plans to stay ahead of the curve by continually evolving its technology to meet the ever-changing demands of the rapidly developing global enabling learning environment through its partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The AWS Partner Network allows customers to easily identify partners that provide training, which will enhance their knowledge of the AWS platform.

With this announcement, Makintouch Consulting becomes the first APN Training Partner on AWS in Nigeria.

Speaking during the event the CEO Makintouch Consulting Ifesanya Oluwatoyin said the company has built up a longstanding relationship with Amazon Web Services which provides individuals AWS Cloud technology training courses designed to help them acquire high proficiency in the digital cloud transformation and in turn earn them lucrative job opportunities.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the AWS training is developed and will be maintained by AWS experts, ensuring the content reflects current best practices.

ADVERTISEMENT