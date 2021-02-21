By Haruna Mohammed |

Musa Haruna, a glaucoma patient who travelled from Mangu local government area of Plateau State to Makkah Eye Specialist Hospital in Bauchi for checks recounted how a consultant ophthalmologist chastised him for being unable to keep his scheduled appointment with the hospital.

“I added about three days to the appointment date and I explained to him that my inability was because I didn’t have money,” he said.

Musa is one of the many patients who complained of similar experience in the hospital. Some staff of the hospital also spoke of how doctors treat patients even at the point of surgery.

Some members of staff who pleaded anonymity confirmed that the doctors were usually intolerant of patients and use harsh words on them under the slightest excuses.

“Sometimes, when a patient mistakenly fails to act as instructed, they would insult or beat them. We are not pleased at all, many times patients complain to us about the doctors’ habit, particularly older patients who are supposed to be handled with care and patience,” a worker at the hospital said.

Another said, “Stories of doctors in this hospital insulting or beating patients is no longer news to us, if you hear someone denying this story, perhaps he is not a living witness to what is happening here.”

The complaint of maltreatment of patients was not the only problem discovered at the hospital.

Established in 2009 as a non-profit outfit providing treatment to patients with eye problems, Makkah Eye Specialist Hospital Bauchi, is owned by Saudi Arabia-based Albasar International Foundation.

Findings revealed that the hospital has however deviated from its objective of providing affordable healthcare, and now charges almost three times the amount in similar private hospitals in Bauchi.

The hospital has over the years steadily raised consultancy and treatment charges, in spite of the fact that it enjoys several privileges other private hospitals do not have.

In 2009, when Makkah Eye Specialist Hospital first commenced operations, the fee for registration and consultancy was N300 but it has been increased to N1,500.

While the progressive lens +2 addition 250 is sold for N8,000 at the Bauchi State Specialist Hospital, N9, 000 at Madina Optical and N15,000 at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital Bauchi (ATBUTH), the same sells for N35, 000 at the Makkah hospital.

Surgeries appear more expensive at Makkah Eye Specialist Hospital and drugs imported from Saudi Arabia are sold at very exorbitant rates. An inter-branch invoice of the hospital dated July 7, 2013 which was obtained by this medium showed that Optidex-T was imported at the rate of N230 but is sold to patients at the hospital for N1,600. Other examples are: Fluca imported at the rate of N300 is sold at N2000, Tobrex imported at N200 is sold at N1,800, Xolamol imported at N1,450 is sold for N3,800, and Optiflox imported at N165 is sold for N1,700.

Retrenchment of indigenous staff

Staff of the hospital who were either sacked or demoted for appearing too critical of many things or trying to fight for their rights told LEADERSHIP Sunday that the initial agreement between the foundation and the state government was to employ and train as many indigenous doctors and staff as possible.

The staff said the foundation had over the years embarked on systematic retrenchment of indigenous staff who either protested against some shoddy deals or appeared to have protested for enhancement of salaries and entitlements.

LEADERSHIP Sunday findings revealed that from 2009 to 2020, 24 indigenous staff of the hospital were either dismissed or voluntarily withdrew their services in protest in protest against extortion of patients, insults and beating of patients, and denial of staffs’ rights and privileges.

In a letter obtained by our correspondent, one Ikirama Abdullahi, a Bauchi State indigene who was employed as a cashier in July 2017 was abruptly suspended indefinitely over loss of a cash receipt booklet which was in his possession. The suspension was without recourse to due process or any fair hearing.

A letter to the hospital management by the affected employee’s counsel dated October 2, 2020 called for his immediate reinstatement, saying, “Our investigation revealed that our client was served a letter dated 9th December 2019 suspending him indefinitely for misplacing a cash receipt booklet, but in reality, it was a single cash receipt leaflet.

“In the light of the above, therefore we demand that within seven days from the day this letter is served on you, (the date of such service inclusive) you should rescind and withdraw the letter served on our client and all his entitlements which were withheld during such period be given to him, failure of which we have no option than institute legal action both civil and criminal against you and your organization in the National Industrial Court of Nigeria and claim damages…”

The affected employee was later reinstated but was demoted to serve as a security guard at the hospital gate, making him to resign his appointment and his request to get his 10 months’ salaries were ignored.

Ikirama said, “Life has been hard for me, because I’m currently taking care of about 10 people including my wife and a child and cumulatively, they are supposed to pay me about N300,000 as my 10 months entitlements.”

Umar Faruk, another employee, was also abruptly disengaged without recourse to due process.

In an interview, Umar said, “When it was evident that I became critical of the hospital management in fighting for the rights of the indigenous staff who are consistently maltreated in the hospital, I became the target of the management.

“They started looking for ways to indict me of wrongdoing in a desperate move to give a dog a bad name to hang it,” Umar said.

He narrated how the management started nursing grudges against him, “especially with the new manager, and he has been looking for ways to blackmail and ridicule me but didn’t succeed.”

He said one day, a neighbour came to the hospital for HIV/AIDS, hepatitis and genotype tests.

“So, I asked her to buy stripes for the tests, which she did and turned up on a day we had fewer clients and I asked her to go to an empty ward.

“While I was interpreting the result of the tests to her in the ward, we heard a strong knock on the door, when I opened the door, the manager was standing there.

“He called me and asked what I was doing in the ward, I explained to him in details, he asked me to leave, and within 30 minutes, I was given an indefinite suspension,” Umar added.

Umar and Ikirama were among the 24 indigenous staff dismissed or forced to resign for being too critical of the hospital.

An investigation by this reporter revealed that where the hospital sacked or disengaged indigenous staff considered disloyal, a non indigene is employed as replacement.

For example, Mallam Zakaria Hassan Galadima who was the hospital manager was replaced by Abdullahi Badamasi, a non-indigene on the basis that he was not cooperating on the biddings of the Director-General, Shiekh Mohiddeen Abdallah Elbadawi.

A petition dated October 5, 2020 to the was sent to the Bauchi State governor through the health commissioner on that development.

The hospital’s attitude on tax

It was also discovered that Makkah eye Specialist Hospital is not meeting its tax obligations to the state government.

Expatriate doctors of the hospital in collaboration with the regional office in Kano coupled with the help of personnel of the accounts section produce two separate documentations, one of which will be sent to the state government and the other kept secretly within the hospital in order to facilitate tax evasion.

At one point, a taxable document is usually presented to the government, at another point, a non-taxable document is prepared and kept secret.

For instance, Dr Zulfikar Ahmed Abbasi in September 2019, was paid $1,125.51 as monthly salary and remitted $156.93 as tax to the state government. In the same month, the same Dr Zulfikar was paid an additional $ 3,376.53 as September salary that evaded the eyes of the government as prepared and approved in a separate document by Abdulaziz Lawal, an accounts assistant and Zakaria Hassan Galadima, the acting hospital manager.

“As you can see, the first payment voucher is the one that is presented to the government which is usually taxable, the second is usually the hidden one, that the hospital does not want the government to know about and is usually not-taxed; and that is how they usually deny government hundreds of millions of naira in taxes”, a source at the hospital familiar with the deals said.

In order to validate the documents obtained by LEADERSHIP, our reporter in a telephone conversation with Dr Abdul Rafio Soomro, a former managing director of the hospital who now lives in Pakistan confirmed that two separate payments of $1,128.32 and $ 3,385 were paid to him as monthly salary, but conceded that the government was only benefiting from $157.15 in taxes.

Another document showed that Dr Kamran Siddiqui, another expatriate doctor, also has two separate payment vouchers, but the one with the higher amount is usually concealed. For instance, the first document indicated that Dr Kamran received $ 1,313.60 as salary for August 2016, from which a tax was deducted for the government. The same person was also paid $1,970.40 as August 2016 salary, from which no tax was deducted.

In another document exclusively obtained by this medium, Abdulgafoor Burdi, a refraction personnel, had received $398.40 which was prepared by Aminu Atiku Kankia, the head of accounts. However, the same Abdulgafoor received $597.60 as another salary which was concealed to the government.

Talib Ali Soomro, an ophthalmic technician, received $268.80 as taxable salary and received another $403.20 salary which was prepared in a separate document kept secretly.

LEADERSHIP Sunday placed a telephone call to a member of staff of the Bauchi Inland Revenue Service who said the hospital had earned a bad reputation for short-changing the state government through taxes.

“Withholding tax alone when tabulated could exceed N200 million, this money has gone into private pockets,” he said.

Another member of staff of the hospital said, “All taxes relating to withholding, overtime and off-days are not all remitted to the coffers of the government and the expatriate doctors are getting hundreds of dollars in off days, overtime and so on”, he said.

Indigenous staff paid less

An investigation revealed that although indigenous staff of the hospital are paid lower salaries than the expatriates and other medical personnel, they never had the chance to evade tax.

For instance, Aminu Tijjani, an indigenous technical assistant who renders the same services with his expatriate colleague Tallib Ali, received N44,502 monthly salary as at 2019 while Tallib received N317,250, even as Tijanni continues to pay tax while his colleague does not.

Findings also showed that while the expatriates are constantly paid their terminal benefits, the indigenous staff are denied such benefits.

Bauchi Inland Revenue Service, Health Ministry Ignore Interview Requests

A freedom of information request sent to Bauchi State Inland Revenue Service by our reporter dated November 16, 2020 was ignored.

LEADERSHIP Sunday had asked on issues bordering on tax remittances by the hospital.

But an employee of the BIRS said relevant taxation laws operational in the state did not exclude profit or non-profit organisations from paying tax to the government. He said outfits that make profit are also charged taxes on their declared profits made from the services rendered or commodities sold to customers.

“Businesses that make profit to the tune of N300,000 are taxed 7 % while any profit that is below N300,000 is taxed just 1 %. However, any profit that is above N3,250,000 is taxed 24 %,” he said.

He said relevant taxation laws did not spare any income paid to workers—indigenous or expatriate, from remitting tax to the government.

“All incomes paid to expatriate staff of an organisation are taxed. If payment is made to them in dollars, the tax is deducted in dollars and if they are paid in naira, the tax is collected in naira.”

He said in the event that an employer fails to deduct tax as it applies from remunerations of staff, the tax authority would confront the employer for such payment with penalties for non-remittance.

The Bauchi State commissioner for health, Dr Aliyu Maigoro, could not keep his promise for an interview on the petition sent to his ministry by Umar Faruk who raised several allegations against the foundation.

When LEADERSHIP sent him a text message after several unanswered calls, Dr Maigoro said; “My doors are open for clarification on any allegation in my ministry, I have nothing to hide, please. I’m only working to serve the good people of Bauchi. You may book an appointment in my office through the secretary on workings days.”

Two separate visits to the ministry on working days to get the response could not yield any result. When our reporter met Dr Maigoro at the Bauchi Government House and reminded him of the allegations, he promised to reply but didn’t.

Hospital Management Reacts

Mr Abdullahi Badamasi, the manager, Makkah Eye Specialist Hospital, in his reaction to the allegations, said the hospital was indeed found wanting on issues of tax.

He said an audit by the Bauchi State Inland Revenue Service had found the hospital wanting, and the management had agreed to pay the taxes in instalments, including the fines imposed on them for violating the state’s tax laws. He said Dr Zulfikar Abbasi was also found wanting on some of the allegations levelled against him and that he had personally recommended that Dr Zulfikar be transferred out of Bauchi.

“I have recommended that Dr Zulfikir be transferred to Kano because he is too old and as I speak to you now, he is not in town. He used to be a bit aggressive to patients. We are trying to see that he resigns voluntarily, it is not as if the management is aware and has done nothing,” he said.

But Badamasi defended the hospital’s exorbitant cost of treatment and drugs on the basis that the foundation was running on “self-sustenance”, arguing that the hospital has to generate revenues for its survival.

On allegations bordering retrenchment of indigenous staff, Badamasi said all disengaged staff were found wanting after committing one offence or the other to warrant their dismissal. He, however, denied that the hospital entered into an agreement with the state to hire and train indigenous staff.

“An NGO will never go into an agreement with anybody committing itself to employ people of the state. If you look at it with common sense you realise that it is not possible,” he said.