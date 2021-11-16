After an impressive play and finishing, Samuel Makolo with 61 Nett emerged overall champion of the Polaris Bank Royal Golf Tournament played at Kaduna Gold Club.

In category 1 handicap 0-9 Bizinta Joel from Kaduna Golf Club with 66 Nett emerged best.

Runner-up Nett was claimed by Saturday Utobor, while Jamilu Ibrahim settled for second Runner-up Nett both with 67 Nett while Linus Ishaya emerged best gross with 71 Nett.

In category 11 handicap 10-19 Adulrasheed Bala emerged best with 66 Nett, AVM Illo from Wuyep golf club with 67 Nett emerged runners up and Ahmed Bawa ACB on 2 others came second runners up with 67 Nett while Godwin Joseph with 68 Nett emerged best gross in that category.

In the ladies category handicap 0-36, Maryn Cephas of Akwa Ibom Golf Club stole the show with 69 Nett emerged Best Nett.

Lizzy Samuel from Jaji Golf Club followed closely with 71 Nett to claim the second spot as Runner-up Nett.

The Veterans Category saw Abdullahi Shehu from Kaduna Golf Club play 71 Nett to claim Best Nett while Vera David emerged best gross with 73 Nett.

In the veterans men handicap 0-28, Abdullahi Shehu emerged Best with 71 Nett Lawal while Rafindadi who played 72 Nett finished Runner-up and Shehu Yabagi scored 75 Nett to finish second Runner-up Nett while Hassan Adamu with 75 Nett emerged best gross.

In the Royal Father’s category, the Sardaunan Bajju, Ishaku Shekari from Kaduna Golf Club with 69 points emerged Best Nett.

Madakin Lapai, from Lapai Golf Club ibrahim Kawo with 72 Nett was Runner-up while Sarkin Yaki Yabeh, Chris Umar with 74 Nett was second Runner-up while Haruna Barnawa (Dan masanin Barnawa) emerged best gross with 77 Nett.

In the Special Prizes category, Jamilu Ibrahim and Vera David won the Longest Drive on Hole 18 for male and female respectively.