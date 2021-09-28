Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, has expressed concerns over the dwindling reading culture amongst young Nigerians, decrying the growing number of youths having unhealthy addiction and exposure to all forms of electronic gadgets.

The governor said the trend no doubt poses as a potent catalyst for the distortion of the societal norms and values, as the youth are the heart of development in any human society.

Mala Buni who made this known during the official launch of a book titled, ‘The Paths That Take Us’, authored by Mr. Aliyu Baba-Ari, in Abuja, noted that young people are either glued to their phones, computers, I-Pads or other similar gadgets that consume the whole of their time.

Buni, commended the author of the book for his impressive passion to write the book at the time young men and women have become addicted to Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Represented by Brigadier General Dahiru Abdulsalam (retd), the governor also congratulated the author for his doggedness, resilience, and sacrifice that made him successfully expand the frontiers of knowledge. In the same vein, the author of the book, Aliyu Baba-Ari, advised youths to always develop an interest in reading books, little by little, because reading culture is something that one can grow gradually in.

Baba-Ari while explaining the cardinal message that the book conveys to the public, said: “The title of the book is “The Paths That Take Us”, it means that some of the paths we do not make them ourselves, as we are pulled into things without our knowledge or any of our doing.”