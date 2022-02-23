A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Niger state and publisher of Blueprint Newspapers Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi yesterday donated N43 million and 31 buses to the party in the state.

Malagi who is among the frontline governorship aspirants in the state announced the donations and said “I will let the cat out of the bag, yes, I am aspiring to be the next governor of Niger state but today I am here to identify with the platform with my party, the APC and attempting to strengthen the party through the donations”.

He further said “I am standing here today before you because we all choose to be loyal, honest and excellent members of our great party APC. We are not just only united by the same party slogan or flag, today we are a big national family.

“In Niger State, APC is the best political party we ever had since 1999. And I am happy to be a key player in the birth of the APC since inception.”

While presenting the cash donation and the buses to all levels of the party in the state, Malagi said as part of his modest contributions for the progress, unity and development of the party in the state, the party kffice will take three Sharon Buses and N15 million.

Similarly, he said each zonal office will have one Sharon Bus and N1 Million each totalling N3 million and three Sharon Buses for the three senatorial zones.

In the same vein, the APC chieftain gave each of the 25 local government area party office one Sharon Bus and N1 million totalling N 25 million and 25 Sharon Buses with a grand total of N43 Million and 31 Buses.

In his response, the Niger State APC chairman, Hon. Zakari Jikantoro lauded the kind gesture of the aspirant aimed at strengthening the party in the state describing it as a welcome idea to sustain the victory of the party at all levels in the forthcoming elections.

He maintained that the gesture was enough for his future aspiration and prayed for success in achieving his ambition.