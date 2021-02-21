ADVERTISEMENT

Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, SAN, has been named as the new Oracle of Modern Nigeria Legal System by the Law Students’ Association of Nigeria (LAWSAN).

Malami, however, promised to collaborate with the law students association in discharging his duties effectively.

In a statement signed Sunday in Abuja, by the the National President Law Students’ Association of Nigeria (LAWSAN) and the Publisher National Oracle Magazine, Blessing Agbomhere, the Attorney General, who is also the Grand Patron of LAWSAN, while appreciating the honour done to him, vowed to continue collaborating with LAWSAN and National Oracle to promote the rule of law.

“To whom much is given much is expected, I see your recognition as a clarion call for us to do more but be rest assured that we shall do more. We will continue to collaborate with you as a student body.”

According to the statement, the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami recieved the recognition for his “tremendous successes and indelible imprint in the development of the country.”

While commending Malami for his patriotism and commitment towards building a new Nigeria, Agbomhere emphasized the role of Attorney General for every nation’s development, legally, economically and politically.

Agbomhere said that under Malami, the Attorney General of the Federation’s office is living up to the responsibility of his responsibilities, adding that “there is a need to appreciate him, and proclaimed the Attorney General as the Oracle of Modern Nigeria Legal System.

“Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice is pivotal to any nation’s development, and it is axiomatic to state that Abubakar Malami has recorded tremendous successes and indelible imprint using the law as a catalyst for economic and political development of the country.

“We as law students of this country country are very proud of you and we are very proud to associate with you, that today I insist and confess that you are the Oracle of the morden Nigeria Legal System. We are proud of your patriotism and your patriotism has inspired us.”

The students’ body, however, encouraged the AGF to continue to do more for the country.