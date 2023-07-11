Malami Can’t Use AGF Office For Personal Interest, Bizman Tells Court

A High Court of Justice of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has said the immediate past attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN), cannot use the office he occupied for about eight years to pursue personal interest.

An international businessman and property developer, Mr Cecil Osakwe, through his lawyer, Barrister Victor Giwa, told Justice Oluyemisi Adelaja, that those entrusted with responsibilities of public office should learn to put their personal interest aside in the discharge of their responsibilities.

Barrister Giwa, during the hearing of the case filed by Osakwe, alleging abuse of office against Malami, said the bailiff of the court was mobilised to serve the processes on all the parties in the matter.

Apart from the plaintiff alleging abuse of office, he is equally seeking an order to compel the AGF to pay N1 billion as damages to him.

When the case came up in court, Barrister Giwa told the court that all parties are aware of the pendency of the matter.

According to him, the bailiff was mobilised to serve processes on parties.