Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN) has described the ideas attributed to Mr Kelechi Madu as outrageously ignoramus opinions that are eccentric and weird to the legal profession.

A statement issued by Umar Gwandu, special assistant to the minister on Media and Public Relations on Wednesday in Abuja described Madu’s comments as unfortunate.

“It is unfortunate for someone who claims to be a lawyer of a status of a Solicitor-General of a provincial state of Alberta in Canada to fault the internationally recognized manner through which Nnamdi Kanu who jumped bail was re-arrested and brought back to face trial.”

Malami said it was abundantly clear that a bench warrant was lawfully and judiciously procured through judicial process by a competent court of law, whose bail condition Kanu breached with impunity.

According to him, there was no illegality in the entire process and the question of illegality did not even arise.