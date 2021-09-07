Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Vice Admiral Auwal Zubairu Gambo, has presented the Chief of Naval Staff Award of Excellence to the chairman of Africa Patrons International Institute of Certified Forensic Investigation Professional, Dr. Malami Shehu Ma’aji.

He presented the award at the just concluded 2021 Chief of Naval Staff Annual Conference.

According to Gambo the award is in recognition of the selfless services that Ma’aji rendered to Nigeria as the chairman of Africa Patron, International Institute of Certified Forensic Investigation Professionals.

The CNS also highlighted that the award is to spur Malami to do more for the country in providing training for forensic professionals and to encourage others in similar positions to emulate such selfless services to the country and boost forensic investigation for transparency and accountability.

In his reaction, Malami expressed gratitude to the Nigerian Navy for the recognition of his service to the nation.

He said the recognition would motivate him to do more in improving forensic investigation and developing the country.