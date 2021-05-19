The attorney general of the federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, has criticised the bills proposing the establishment of the Nigeria Peace Corps (NPC), Nigeria Hunters Council and Nigeria Unity Corps (NUC) stating that it will create more rivalry in the armed forces.

According to the AGF, the provision in the bills showed that there would be duplication of functions leading to proliferation of agencies that will add no value to governance.

Speaking through the solicitor general of the federation who is also the permanent secretary, Ministry of Justice, Dayo Apata during a public hearing organised by the Senate Committee on Interior, the AGF insisted there was no need for the creation of the agencies adding that the existing ones should be strengthened.

“The ministry is of the opinion that the functions stipulated in the bills are overlapping and will lead to inter-agency rivalry among the armed forces and increase cost of governance.”

“The existing MDAs that perform similar functions should be strengthened rather than creating new ones,” the AGF said.

The chairman, Senate Committee on Interior, Sen Kashim Shettima said that security personnel in the country are limited, insisting that creating Nigeria Peace Corps and the Nigeria Hunters Council will create jobs and strengthen community policing.

The commander general, Hunter Group of Nigeria, Osatimehin Joshua Wole said hunters are in every community in the country helping in fighting kidnappers, bandits and other criminal act adding that they are out to unt criminals but need legal backing.

“The hunters of yesterday are not the hunters of today. We are now hunting criminals. We want to provide security in ungoverned areas and strengthen community policing. We have been working harmoniously with the Nigeria Police, Civil Defence and other security agencies. They have been training us in police colleges. We have been receiving massive support from state governments,” Wole said.

ADVERTISEMENT

On his part, the national commandant of Nigeria Peace Corps, Dickson Akor, said if the organisation is established, it would harness the youths toward nation building.

“Contrary to the issue of duplication of work, the Federal Ministry of Education granted us permission to establish Peace Corps in all unity school. The 36 states and FCT did the same. So, duplication of work is completely out of place. If the National Assembly stops new laws or bills, it will cease to exist. The Peace Corps bill was passed before, the Senate shouldn’t have subjected it to another public hearing. It amount to asking a student to repeat a class,” Akor added.