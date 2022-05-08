Groups supporting the attorney general of the federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami in Kebbi State yesterday donated N135m to support his gubernatorial ambition.

The groups comprise Malami Women Support Initiative (MAWOSI), Association of Former Members of the state House of Assembly, family and friends and beneficiaries of AGSMIES loans.

Announcing the breakdown before newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, the state leader, MAWOSI, Halima Tukur Hassan Yauri, said her group has donated N20 million, beneficiaries of AGMIES loans gave N5 million and family and friends donated N50million.

According to her the money would be used for the purchase of cars, screening, primary election and electioneering campaign activities.

She noted that Malami is the only candidate in the APC who can salvage Kebbi State and urged APC supporters to support his ambition to become the next governor of the state.