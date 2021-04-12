ADVERTISEMENT

By KABIR WURMA, Birnin Kebbi.

The attorney general of the federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami has sympathised with traders in Katsina State over the fire incident which destroyed their properties worth billions of naira and implored them to accept the disaster as destiny.

National treasurer of Khadimiyya Movement for Justice and Development, Alhaji Mohammed Bello Nassarawa who conveyed the sympathy message on behalf of Malami also handed over the sum of N5million to the victims to cushion the effect of the damage.

A statement signed by the publicity secretary of the movement, Ibrahim Abubakar Jombali and made available to LEADERSHIP in Birnin Kebbi weekend indicated that the national treasurer told the victims that Abubakar Malami was shocked over the unfortunate incident which he described as an ordeal destined by Almighty Allah and urged them to accept the incident in good faith.

According to the statement Khadimiyya Movement for Justice and Development which was founded by the minster, is always ready to make life better for the people particularly the less privileged.

The statement also indicated that the minister’s delegation led by the national treasurer, Mohammed Nassarawa were received by the special adviser to Katsina State governor on markets development, Alhaji Abubakar Yusuf who thanked them for the visit which he said is the first of its kind from non-governmental organisation.