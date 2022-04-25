As the world commemorate the annual Malaria Day, the Naval Officers’ Wives Association (NOWA) has distributed over 1,000 mosquito nets including other palliatives to residents of Cheta and Gidan Ma’aji communities in Karshi, Karu local government area of Nasarawa State.

The national president of NOWA, Hajiya Aisha Nana Gambo, who was represented by Mrs Loveleen Lassa, NOWA Abuja zonal director, said the association decided to prevent malaria instead of treating thr disease.

She advised the residents to ensure proper usage of the mosquito nets in order to kick malaria out of Nigeria.

“Today April 25 is World Malaria Day and NOWA decided to be part of this day to mark it with the whole international community.

“We felt that instead of just going to a community and carry out medical rhapsody, Malaria test and treatment, we decided that we should give these people something to eat, so that it is not just treating malaria but also something to go with. We checked different communities but decided on Cheta and Gidan Ma’aji in Karshi,” she said.

She added that NOWA was involved in alot of projects, and its National President, Aisha Nana Gambo, was very passionate about community development.

“We have a pet project where we build boreholes for communities, so we came to this community and we discovered them and we say okay this is the community that we are going to mark our World Malaria Day with.

“To mark World Malaria Day, we are giving them mosquito nets to help prevent malaria as well as palliatives to over 1,000 people,” she stated.

A beneficiary of NOWA gesture in Cheta community, Margaret while thanking the association for remembering them, requested that other well-spirited Nigerians and other groups to come to the aid of the community which is in dire need of social amenities.

She said, “We don’t have water in this community, if you look around, you will see that we don’t have electricity. I appeal to government and other organisations to come to our aid.”

Also, the community Sscretary at Gidan Maaji, Emmanuel Joshua, while appreciating the gesture, called on other organisations to assist the community with clean source of water and electricity.

He said the community currently drinks from the open stream and has no access to electricity.

LEADERSHIP reports that the palliatives shared to the communities comprised rice, garri, beans, oil and other consumables.