Ahead of the April 25, 2022 World Malaria Day, a health organisation fighting malaria, WellaHealth, is to cover one million Nigerians in their treatment plan.

According to WellaHealth, the partnership is to help individuals and organisations to impact the lives of people and communities that they serve or have interest in.

It said every Nigerian deserves access to affordable and high-quality healthcare.

Speaking at a virtual press conference, the Business Development Lead at WellaHealth, Collins Jacobs, said their plan was to enable every Nigerian gain access to healthcare at the micro and primary levels.

“This initiative is geared towards ensuring that Nigeria is rid of Malaria, particularly as the World Health Organisation (WHO) is doing everything within its capacity to provide the necessary awareness and resources for the eradication of Malaria.

“Partnership for good is open to individuals, celebrities, influencers, small businesses, corporate organisations, development organisations, tech companies, groups & associations, government and any other institution as an avenue to impact the people and communities that they serve.

“The World Malaria Day Edition is aimed at providing 1 million everyday Nigerians with our Malaria Plan Cover with your strategic support by 25th April 2022 – World Malaria Day.

“The WellaHealth Malaria Plan for N500 only, provides beneficiaries with a 30 Day Cover for Malaria Test & Treatment, Typhoid Cover when Malaria is Negative, Treatment for Fever & Pains, Treatment for Cough & Cold, Treatment for Stomach Upsets & Allergies, Blood Pressure & Blood Sugar Checks with access to talk to a Doctor 24/7 as long as the Plan is active,” Jacobs said.

According to him, the health plan comes in form of a voucher that is easily activated via a USSD Code with a simple less than 1min activation process.

“Beneficiaries will wait 4 Days to begin to enjoy the benefits of their Malaria Cover once activated. As part of this initiative, we will be running Community Sensitization and Awareness Programmes while there, beneficiaries will be able to activate their Cards, learn about the claims process as well as get vital information on their health and management,” Jacobs added.