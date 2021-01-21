By Royal Ibeh,

While the number of couples seeking consultation for infertility problems has steadily increased in recent time, abnormal semen production, a Male Factor Infertility (MFI), is thought to be the cause of up to 50 per cent of all infertility, a study revealed.

Though, there are no reliable figures for global prevalence of infertility, experts suggest that nearly 72.4 million couples globally experience fertility problems. For instance, the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that 60 to 80 million couples worldwide currently suffer from infertility, as MFI accounts for 40 to 50 per cent of infertility globally.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the majority of MFI cases, a definitive cause for abnormalities is never identified, however, pharmaceutical medications as well as recreational drugs have been documented to impact semen producticular stages, said the study titled, “Effects of Pharmaceutical Medications on Male Infertility”, adding that some medications impair ejaculation and erectile function, as well as the ability to decrease libido.

The study listed some of these drugs as anti-depressants like paroxetine, citalopram, fluoxetine, sertraline, bupropion and combination of Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRI); Calcium Channel Blockers (CCBs) like diltiazem, nifedipine and non-specified or mixed CCB; alpha-adrenergic blockers like tamsulosin and alfuzosin; anti-epilepsy like phenytoin, carbamazepine and valproate and anti-retroviral drugs like Highly Active Antiretroviral Therapy (HAART) and saquinavir.

Looking at anti-depressant drugs for instance, the study stated that in 2006, researchers at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York published a case report that proposed a possible link between SSRIs and MFI. “In 2010, the same group performed a retrospective study on 35 healthy male volunteers. The men were asked to provide semen samples at baseline and were then administered the drug paroxetine, an SSRI, for a period of five weeks. Results indicated that the key sperm parameters of volume, concentration, motility or morphology were not adversely affected during the trial period.

“However, sperm integrity DNA analysis showed that mean sperm DNA fragmentation was significantly greater (30.3 per cent) in men after continued use of paroxetine when compared to the baseline (13.8 per cent). Furthermore, self-reports from the subjects showed that 35 per cent cited considerable changes in erectile function while 47 per cent noted difficulties with ejaculation while taking paroxetine,” it added.

While the study suggests that certain medications may, in fact, prove detrimental to male reproductive potential as there is good data that SSRIs, CCBs, certain AABs, and HAART medications could contribute to MFI, it also revealed that many men still father healthy children even while taking medications.

“Therefore, as the detrimental effects of these medications were never universally observed, counseling men taking these medications should include discussing the risk that the medications may or may not, pose to their reproductive health. In many instances, the detrimental aspects of these drugs on semen parameters is likely outweighed by the significant medical benefit conferred to one taking the medications,” it added.

No doubt, some prescription drugs can cause infertility, but it is disturbing to know that poor lifestyle choices is also leading to infertility in men, said the managing director, Nordica Fertility Centre, Dr. Abayomi Ajayi.

Ajayi, in an interview with LEADERSHIP said, “One of the things that we are seeing that is so disturbing nowadays is the poor lifestyle choices of most men. Many of our young men are on drugs like marijuana, cocaine, excessive consumption of alcohol, cigarette and all these have a profound effect on not just on their health, but on sperm count.

“I see some people who don’t have good sperm cells and their wives have good eggs, yet the men are still smoking and drinking even through the treatment. I always advise them that if they truly want to have children of their own, then they need to stop whatever they are consuming, preferably for two to three months before treatment commenced, so that they can have good sperm cells for the treatment.

“The good thing about lifestyle choice is that it is the only thing that is reversible when it comes to fertility, so I urge men, especially our youths to desist from self-medication, hard drugs and to stop talking herbal medicines or drinks that are not scientifically proven. We need to take the message out there, to help our young men to protect their fertility.”

Ajayi said a study was conducted at Nordica Fertility Centre in 2014 to ascertain sperm count over a period of 10 years. “The study analyzed the sperm of 3000 men and it was revealed that there was a decline of about 30 per cent in sperm count of the men and decline of spermatozoa by 3 per cent every year. It was like one out of every two samples has low sperm count. Also, about 12 per cent of the men have no sperm count at all. This does not portray a good thing. It is time to shift attention to the men, not because of any treatment that they require, but because they may have psychological needs,” he added.

The managing director said some men believe that because they produce enough sperm, then they have no fertility issue. “The fact that a man has the ability to sleep with a woman does not mean he has enough sperm cells in whatever he is discharging. He might be discharging nothing. Also, there is a situation when sperm cells are still being produced in the testes but they are not getting to where they are supposed to be discharging.

“The factory is still working in that case, but however, there is need for that man to go to a fertility clinic, where his testes can be assessed to get the sperm cells out because sperm cells must have good DNA to be transferred into the eggs in order for the embryo to be formed. So, if your wife is not pregnant, then, you as a man should go for a proper fertility examination, because the brunt of infertility should not be on the woman alone, as believed by many in Nigeria,” he said.