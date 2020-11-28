Since the 1994 International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD), men’s involvement in reproductive health has been identified as a crucial factor to increasing uptake of family planning. Evidence indicates that male involvement can lead to contraceptive uptake through the pathway of increased spousal communication.

However, in Nigeria, for instance, family planning programmes have been perceived by men as women’s affair. That is why Mr Kingsley Ojo, a 38 year old man said, “I think the major problem we have with our involvement in family planning is that it is a women’s activity.

“I cannot imagine following my wife to family planning clinic. Our participation in family planning is not in our culture and we must respect our culture.”

That thinking has steepen the uptake of family planning, as over 200 million women of reproductive age in developing countries, Nigeria inclusive, who want to avoid pregnancy are not using a modern contraceptive method.

In 2018, the prevalence rate for any contraceptive use among Nigerian women was 17 per cent and this was more among sexually active single women (28 per cent) than currently married women (12 per cent. (According to the Nigerian demographic health survey of 2018).

A new study has also shown that the perception that family planning is woman’s activity and was not the custom of men to participate in family planning programme, is a major reason for the low uptake of family planning in Nigeria.

Titled: “Male Involvement in Family Planning: Challenges and Way Forward,” the study revealed that although contraceptive methods and services are frequently geared toward women, men are often the primary decision makers on family size and their partner’s use of family planning methods.

In addition, the study revealed that spousal disagreement can serve as deterrent because women might fear initiating a difficult conversation about family planning. Meanwhile, the use of any method of family planning by women is often influenced by their husbands.

“Men have rarely been involved in either receiving or providing information on sexuality, reproductive health, or birth spacing. They have also been ignored or excluded in one way or the other from participating in many family planning programmes as family planning is viewed as a woman’s affair.

“The fact that men are the heads of households and decision makers in all issues in their respective households cannot be overemphasized. Men decide on family planning and the number of children as well as how to use what is produced by the family,” it added.

Since the involvement of male in family planning cannot be overemphasized, public health officials have however advocated the involvement of men as a strategy for addressing the dismal performance of family planning programmes in Nigeria.

To them, community sensitization programmes aimed at improving male involvement in family planning should be provided by government and nongovernmental agencies.

In addition there is need to engage community and opinion leaders so that they can advocate for the use of family planning methods in their community. Providing men with information and involving them in counselling sessions can help them to be more supportive of contraceptive use and more aware of the concept of shared decision making.

Misinformation and negative attitudes or beliefs such as using contraception makes men less “manly” or using contraception causes infertility can create barriers to contraceptive access and use. These beliefs could reduce men’s use of condoms or vasectomy and support for other contraceptives, hence the need to provide correct and comprehensive information in order to facilitate active engagement of men as supportive partners, advocates, and users of contraception.

As adults, men often have more say than women do in family decisions, such as when to begin a family and how many children to have. This imbalance results in inequitable couple communication about fertility intentions and contraception.

This can be corrected with the help of sensitisation by the government, because failure to address issues such as women’s subservient social status, economic dependence on men and limited agency, household power dynamics, and harmful masculine norms could lead to the inability to achieve expected results despite the investments in family planning service delivery.

By The Society for Media Advocacy on Health, Nigeria