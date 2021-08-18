According to John-Allan Namu, a specialist on Central and West Africa, “at present, the most serious of all the problems in Africa is the wave of brutal terrorism, which has spread to Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and other African countries, which clearly demonstrates that the security situation in Africa is worsening.”

Last year Mali faced a coup, led by Colonel Assimili Goïta, who later became the country’s transitional president.

Col Goïta said earlier that erstwhile President Bah Ndaw and PM Moctar Ouane had failed in their duties and were seeking to sabotage the country’s transition. But there are fears that sanctions could further destabilise this impoverished country of 19 million people, which has been facing a jihadist insurgency since 2012.

Assimili Goïta made it clear earlier on the need for cohesion saying, “We had to choose between chaos and cohesion of the defence and security forces, and we chose cohesion.”

The position of Colonel Goïta, however, is quite fragile as his political weight is limited. This is what makes him cling to power, but without real supporters both inside and outside the country, he can be replaced just like the authorities before him.

The retention in power of Colonel Goïta does not mean that he will keep control of this situation forever, due to his lack of foreign support factor for his country, especially since the West is in no way prepared to support the current authority in Mali, which makes the task of the military commander more difficult.

Goïta plays an important role in the country at this sensitive stage, and he is the only one who can bring the country to safety, especially if he changes the direction of the allies towards Russia and shows the traditional international allies that he is supported by the Russian Federation, and with this partnership he can significantly raise his image among his people who have already refused the presence of the West in his country.

John-Allan Namu noted that, “the international community is making considerable efforts to stop the spread of this chaos. French forces are deployed in the region with the UN peacekeeping mission (MINUSMA), but there is little reason to believe that the situation will change.”

Analysts agree that unrestrained terrorist groups are killing civilians, seeking to take control of natural resources, and looking for ways to obtain pseudo legal status by concluding phantom agreements with some Western companies. Entire countries will drown in an endless stream of blood and terror, and regional order and stability will come to an end.

The experience of the Russian-African partnership has become fruitful and profitable for all countries of the black continent, and this is seen today in the Central African Republic, which was almost destroyed by the rebels of the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC) before the Russian intervention, and the same in Syria, where the Syrian Arab army, with the support of Russia, eliminated terrorists and took control of the situation in the country, we also find the same scenario that is repeated with the son of Libyan president Muammar Gaddafi, Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, which has become a topic of interest around the world.

According to the Libyan military, marshal and commander-in-chief of the Libyan National Army, Khalifa Belqasim Haftar, and according to the president of the Central African Republic, Touadera, and also according to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, if the leader is supported by the Russian Federation, his chances of remaining in power increase sharply.

It is known that the Russian Federation sent a group of special forces to the Republic of Mali as part of a preliminary analysis and study of the situation in the country, but unfortunately due to the arrogance and arbitrariness of some intermediate officers who were assigned to deal with the Russian group, the Russians left the territory of the African state, which is likely to significantly increase the volatility of the situation inside the country, if Mali does not, the situation will deteriorate so much that there is a possibility of civil war.

The strength of the state is in the strength of its army, this is a rule known since ancient times. Thus, if the commander Goïta cannot demonstrate the effectiveness and quality of his national army against the enemies of peace, and if he is not able to cooperate with a large country like Russia, his regime and status will inevitably collapse.