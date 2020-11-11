By Royal Ibeh,

Professionals in the nutrition and healthcare industry have agreed that using the food-based approach is one of the most cost-effectiveways to prevent malnutrition. This, they explained, begins with adequate nutrition in the first 1,000 days of life and adequate maternal and adolescent nutrition.

This assertion was made by panelists at the Protein ChallengeWebinar Series 5, themed: ‘Bridging theKnowledge Gap’.

Nutritionist and Professor of Human Nutrition and Dietetics, Universityof Calabar, Prof. Nkechi Ene-Obong said capacity must be developed, to bridge the knowledge gap, and put such knowledge into action, adding that mothers should be encouraged to engage in exclusive breastfeeding for the first sixmonths, and to continue breastfeeding for two years, noting that adequate complementary feeding should also be promoted.

She said: “Plant protein alone is not adequate to support maximum growth and development in infants and children. Plant proteins should be supplemented with animal source foods like fish, poultry and eggs. In family meals, it is important that we learn to mix our carbohydrates with proteins.

For example: rice and beans; yam and eggs. We must ensure that infants and young children consume foods from at least four food groups, including grains, roots and tubers; legumes and nuts; dairy products; eggs; vitamin A-rich fruits and vegetables (like carrots and sweet potatoes) and other fruits and vegetables.”

She explained that proteins are made up of amino acids, which are the building blocks of the body tissues; hence they are found throughout the body. Pregnant and lactating women need extra proteins to help in the development of the foetus and milk production and healthy adults needed to consume an average of 0.8g of protein per kilogram of body weight, for individuals with minimal to intense physical activity, she noted.

In the same vein, chief lecturer, Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, Yaba College of Technology, Dr. Ifeoma Akeredolu, said protein deficiency still lingers in Nigeria because of ignorance and poverty. She said thefood-based dietary guidelines in Nigeria are all outdated, while calling for areview and update of the guidelines, in accordance with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) standard.

Discussants also stressed the need for more people to come into the healthcare space, as protein deficiency can be medically detected and treated. They said symptoms of protein deficiency include poor mental functions, limp hair, pale skin and dental problems, adding that e-health services and medical technology can be used to mitigate protein deficiency in Nigeria.