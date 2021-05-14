BY KINGSLEY OKOH, Lagos

Malta Guinness, Nigeria’s leading non-alcoholic premium Malt drink has shared refreshing goodness with Muslims faithful to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan and Eid-el-Fitr as part of efforts to show patriotism, love and support.

To this end, the non-alcoholic beverage brand launched its limited edition pack and embarked on series of activities in Abuja, Kano, Kaduna, Oyo, Ogun and Ibadan to share refreshing goodness to Muslim faithful and consumers nationwide.

The company in a statement sent to LEADERSHIP revealed that it was the testament to the spirit of this season that millions of Muslims nationwide are enjoying the nourishing goodness of Malta Guinness in a unique Ramadan Pack as they broke their fast with family and friends.

It noted that the iconic design was an ode to the goodness of Ramadan and an extension of Malta Guinness’ purpose to fuel the can-do spirit of Nigerians everywhere and every time.

Confirming the development, head of Portfolio Marketing, Yinka Bakare, said “With the Limited-Edition Ramadan Pack, we hope to revitalise everyone by sharing with them the goodness of Malta Guinness.”

Stressing that by celebrating Ramadan with Muslims, Malta Guinness reaffirmed its position as the non-alcoholic malt drink that fuels and partners with Nigerians every day, everywhere and in everything they do.

Also, in addition to launching its iconic Limited-Edition pack, Brand Manager Non-Alcoholic Drinks, Ife Odedere, said, Malta Guinness refreshed thousands of Muslim faithful daily at major mosques in Oyo, Ogun, Kano, Kaduna and Abuja during Iftar while also collaborating with reputable non-governmental organisations like NASFAT Ibadan, and Today Life’s Foundation, Kaduna to share care packages with thousands of families during the season.