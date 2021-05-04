ADVERTISEMENT

Leading malt brand, Maltina has kicked off registration for the second edition of the Maltina School Games.

The company said this followed the success of the maiden edition of Maltina School Games, and a clear objective to remain a brand whose core value is to share happiness,

According to the company, the annual national track-and-field sports competition organised by Maltina for Secondary Schools in Nigeria commenced registration on April 19, 2021 and will close registration on May 14, 2021.

Speaking on the upcoming event, portfolio manager, non-alcoholic drinks, NB Plc., Kehinde Kadiri noted that the Maltina School Games is one of the ways the Brand demonstrates its commitment to support youth development in the nation.

He said, “Beyond being crucial for children’s health, sports is also a very useful tool for effective character education and this is why the Maltina School Games is uniquely designed to promote the all-round development of young people. From improving their social and leadership skills, to bettering their wellbeing through physical activity. We are calling on schools to register to participate in the 2021 games as we have an interesting lineup of events as well as new mouth-watering prizes for the winners.

‘‘Some of the sporting activities include; 100m and 200m race, 4x100m, Javelin, and shot-put. Prizes to be won include cash prize, laptops, mobile phones, medals, and more.’’