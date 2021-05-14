BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN |

Leading malt brand produced by the Nigerian Breweries Plc, Maltina, has provided drinks and food for the breaking of fast in selected mosques in Kaduna and also during the Sallah celebration yesterday.

Other items donated by the brand alongside drinks include branded water kettle, chaplet, Maltina branded praying mats, apron and exercise books.

Some of the worshippers at the mosques who benefitted from the magnanimity of Maltina include: Kaduna Central mosque, 19 Shehu Laminu Avenue, Central mosque, Barnawa, Central mosque by Maneks hospital, Kakuri and Salamat Kabir Mosque, Sadauna crescent by Bashama road, all in Kaduna.

Others are Jumat Mosque NF 10 Maiduguri Road, Sultan Masjid Bello Ungwan Sarki Musulim, Tudun Wada Central mosque/Tudun nupawa Road, Masalachin station by station roundabout, Almanaracdemic mosque camp road Ungwan to and Kano road central mosque by Ahmadu Bello Way.

Speaking on the Maltina gesture, Mohammed Nural Lawal Abubakar of the Jumat Mosque, Maiduguri road, who spoke on behalf of the Imam said, “We appreciate this gesture from the Nigerian Breweries. The company is showing us love, may Allah continue to bless them.’’

Also speaking, the corporate affairs adviser, Nigerian Breweries, Kaduna, Danladi John, said, “The gesture is in the spirit of Ramadan, the Nigeria Breweries has continued to identify with our brothers who have fasted praying for our country and the spirit of happiness of Maltina breaking of fast, we share across the country and our various locations going round the Mosque doing this iftar with them and we are happy to be at this mosque.’’

On his part, regional trading marketing manager of the company, Kaduna region, Mr Richard Ikewuba said, “The essence of distributing Maltina here is to show happiness because Maltina is a household name and it’s meant to share happiness among our colleagues and the Muslims faithful who fasted and celebrating Salah.’’