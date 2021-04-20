ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian Breweries Plc, makers of Maltina brand has said the company will continue with its innovation to keep Nigerians refreshing all the times.

The senior brand manager of Maltina, Mrs Elohor Olumide Awe, disclosed this recently during the launch of two new Maltina brands- the Vanilla, and Pineapple flavours held at the Ado Bayero Mall in Kano.

The company also appointed a popular Kanywood actress, Rahama Sadau as its ambassador at the event.

Awe said the idea behind the introduction of the two new brands was to make their customers have alternative and varieties in the old Classic brand.

She said, “Having taken into cognisance the importance of Kano as the commercial nerve centre of the North, we decided to launch the Vanilla and Pineapples in the state for our teeming customers to take advantage in the Month of Ramadan.”