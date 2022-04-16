If by dint of hard work and divine intervention she walked her way to becoming the successful matriarch of the Nda-Isaiah’s family, it took discipline and vigilance on her part to watch over her children and maintain excellent relationships with in-laws and grandchildren, among others.

Taking into consideration the tributes and testimonies on the life and times of Mr Eunice Ndanusa Isaiah, no one was left in doubt that through her 80 years on earth, her life was a symbol of love and care. She rejected hypocrisy that has become a way of life for many in love with eye service.

According to tributes/testimonies from those who attended the Service of Songs that took place on Monday April 11, 2022 at the Abuja residence of the founding Chairman of LEADERSHIP, the late Sam Nda-Isaiah, clerics of the Supreme Love Ministry where Mama worshipped before her eventual demise, were full of praises and commendations for Mrs Eunice, popularly called Mama Sam. As someone who was concerned with life after mortality, the woman who loved her family fiercely left nothing to chance in attending to the needs of those around her.

Unlike those in search of public applause and following the crowd, Mama was not a crowd follower, but someone who followed the convictions of her heart. Though a mother that was on constant watch and inexorable in following the progress of her children and family members, the many grandchildren she left behind would be remembered as that special grandma that was always willing to give them money for offering.

In her twilight years, she was committed to looking after the welfare of family members and those who came across her path. Selflessness was the fulcrum of her life, and she was ever willing to share whatever she has with anyone. Kindness was not learned but was a part of her life that she dedicated to the service of God and man.

Mama was well informed of happenings in not only her immediate community but the nation. She was known to always listen to radio stations and watch television programmes. As one of her daughter-in-laws noted during the service of songs last Monday, she was a source of information. Mama never missed the daily routine of listening and watching newspaper reviews on radio and television stations. She completely identified with the media successes of her son whose trail in newspapering has changed the face of the media in not only the North but also the nation. Whenever Mama spoke with any of her children, she never forgot to inform them of news reports from national dailies as reviewed by radio and television stations.

As Mama Sam, she was never comfortable any day her son’s newspaper was not reviewed. She would immediately call and demand to know why LEADERSHIP was left out in the press review. Mama Eunice would stop there as she would want to know whether the delay was caused by the editorial, the press/pre-press unit or the circulation department. Such was her fierce interests in identifying with LEADERSHIP.

Married to a foremost journalist, Mr. Clement Ndanusa Isaiah, on April 3, 1961, the lady of affectionate passion for humanity would later acquire some forms of journalistic skills by posing relevant questions and displaying understanding of the media profession. What she was unable to acquire through formal education, she got it by experience, observation as she was reputedly knowledgeable in the entire workings of the media, from editorial, press, marketing/advert to the circulation department.

ADVERTISEMENT

When in January, 2007, men of the Department of State Service (DSS) stormed the corporate headquarters of the newspaper in Garki II, and whisked away one of her sons who was then the General Manager, Mr. Abraham Nda-Isaiah, over a news report considered offensive by government, it caused anxious moments for her.

After his release from detention, she expressed her dismay: “I thought it was only the staff in the editorial unit that have something to do with news reports and are prone to altercations with the government.”

Such was Mama’s understanding of the media practice!

When in April 1942, the little baby that would later be christened Eunice was born to Mr. James and Mrs Alice Tsemgbaye, her birth brought joy to her family, especially her father who was the first to embrace Christianity in their community and was then involved in working with the white missionaries in spreading Christianity. Much as her father looked to a great future for his little girl, constant travels took him away from home. In recognition of his steadfastness to the propagation of his new found religion, he was buried beside the church when he passed on 75 years ago, leaving his little girl who then was less than five-year old without the love of a father.

The death of Mama Eunice 1, 2020, Mama Eunice at the ripe age of 80 years recalled memories of a life committed to the love of her family and humanity. Mama walked in her father’s footsteps and demonstrated deeper faith and was a firm believer of Jesus Christ. Brought up under a strict Christian background, Godly parentage played a crucial role in making what she would later become in life. Though devoid of a formal education, Mama Eunice was committed to ensuring lasting legacies in the lives of those who came her way.

The matriarch of the Nda-Isaiah family was creative and industrious just as her penchant for the public good was indisputable. As a Christian raised in the teaching of love, Mama demonstrated a limitless willingness to surrender her last kobo to the needy. As long as someone was not happy and was in need, Mama was always willing to sacrifice for the good of humanity.

Born a princess with the blood of royalty running through her veins, Mama saw service to humanity as crucial. Her life epitomised the act of giving as she encouraged people to love and care for others. Even without formal education, she discovered that informal vocational training and the need to acquire skills were indispensable in surviving the times. Skillful with her hands that would turn her into a good hair stylist, she would later become a good drummer as a member of a Nupe cultural musical group.

Determined never to let down the bar in holding on to her faith she was brought up in, as the child of the first man who embraced Christianity in her village, Mama was filled with the unquenchable desire to spread Christianity. She loved peace and unity and wasted no time in promoting these virtues. To her, Christianity was practical and the life of a Christian must demonstrate such a firm belief. She was known to wake up early every morning to pray for her children and other family members.

Her devotion to God and love for her husband was absolute. Whenever the Nda-Isaiah family went through difficult times, she always expressed deep trust in God, that nothing is impossible to them that put their trust in Him. She was a matriarch that knew her role and never disappointed her loved ones while she lived.

Her life was a lesson on love and humility and deep trust in God. In serving her family and humanity, the life of Mama remains a consistent symbol on how personal commitment to family could blossom into serving the public good as shown in the emergence of LEADERSHIP as a leading media organisation.

A striking coincidence in Mama’s life was that she was born, wedded and died during Easter, a memorable period for Christians celebrating the hope for the resurrection. As Mama was committed to mother earth on Tuesday April 12, 2022, in Minna, Niger State, there was no doubt that, considering testimonies by family members and church leaders, Mama lived a life dedicated to the service of humanity.