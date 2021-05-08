By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah and John Mkom |

Former Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Jummai Al-Hassan, popularly known as Mama Taraba, is dead. She passed on yesterday in Cairo, Egypt, at the age of 61.

Confirming her demise, her media aide, Bala Maina, Hajia Al-Hassan was said to have passed away at an undisclosed hospital in Cairo, Egypt.

She was 61 years old.

The Nigerian Mission in Cairo, Egypt, also announced the passing of the former minister and Senator.

As of the time of filing this report, the main cause of her death was still sketchy.

Al-Hassan who was appointed the Minister of Women Affairs by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 resigned her position on July 27, 2018.

She dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the United Democratic Party (UDP) where she emerged as the party’s governorship candidate in the 2019 general election in Taraba State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former minister however lost to the incumbent governor, Darius Ishaku, who ran for a second term in office under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Before she was appointed minister, she was a former Senator representing the Taraba North Senatorial District under the PDP.

READ ALSO: Buhari Mourns ‘Mama Taraba’, Says She Was Concerned About Girl-child Education

PMB, Other Mourn

Reacting to the incident, President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said he was deeply saddened by the death of “Mama Taraba’’.

In a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, Buhari said: “The demise of the notable politician, Aisha Jummai Al-Hassan has left many saddened. Both in office and out of office, her concern for the education of the girl child, especially those of Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, who were abducted by Boko Haram terrorists, shone through.

“Her death is a huge loss not only to the female gender activist community but to the country as a whole. Our condolences to her family, friends, National Assembly and government and people of Taraba State.”

Also, Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State said he received with deep shock the news of the death of Aisha Jumai Alhassan.

Gov Ishaku described Hajiya Jumai as a woman of great courage and that her death is for him a personal loss.

He said the late Senator Jumai Alhassan had enjoyed a robust political relationship with him, and had kept in touch even while both of them contested for the same seat of Governor of Taraba State from different political platforms in 2015 and 2019.

Ishaku described the former minister as an asset and that her death has robbed Taraba State and Nigeria of the benefits of her wealth of experience in politics.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba State also expressed grief over the death of Hajia Alhassan.

The PDP described Aisha as a political icon whose death has created a vacuum not only in Taraba state but Nigeria at all.

A statement signed by the director of publicity PDP Taraba State Hon Adeteran consoled the family of the former senator to bear the loss.