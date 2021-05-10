BY MUSA MUHAMMAD, Abuja

The President and Founder of Maryam Abacha American University (MAAUN) and Franco-British International University, Kaduna, Prof. Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo, has described the death of a former Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Jummai Aisha Alhassan, as a great loss to Nigeria.

Prof. Abubakar Gwarzo stated this in a condolence message he sent from Paris, France to the family and relatives of the deceased, which was issued to journalists in Kano on Monday.

Recall that the former Minister, who died in Cairo, Egypt after a protracted illness, had since been buried in accordance with Islamic rites at her hometown, Jalingo, Taraba state.

He said with the demise of the former Minister of Women Affairs popularly known as ‘Maman Taraba’, the people of Nigeria have lost a committed female politician who was committed to the emancipation of women in the society.

Prof. Gwarzo said he knew late Jummai Alhassan as an Iron Lady, a committed and patriotic Nigerian who would continue to be remembered for a long time in the country.

“Nigerians will for a long time continue to remember the former Minister of Women Affairs as a committed and patriotic Nigerian.

“I want to use this opportunity to extend my heartfelt condolences to the family and relatives of the late former Minister as well as the people of Taraba state and entire people of Nigeria over the great loss,” he said in the condolence message.

He also prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the deceased Aljannah Firdaus and give her family and relatives the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.