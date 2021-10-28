The federal government assured that the Mambilla power project would soon get underway as discussions are being intensified with all parties to resolve all encumbrances preventing full take-off of the project and expects their speedy resolution.

Minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu, who gave this assurance in Abuja, yesterday also promised to focus on the Siemens project under Presidential Power Initiative (PPI), expressing confidence that it would be successful.

In a status update report following his first 50 days in office, in which he highlighted his reform agenda for the power sector, the minister reassured that many of the lingering challenges in the power sector are now being addressed in a methodical, systematic, and proactive manner.

The 3,050MW Mambilla Hydroelectric Project in Taraba State conceived 40 years ago has been bugged by unresolved legal tussle which as delayed its take-off.

The federal government and the contractor who was first awarded the contract for the construction of the plant are yet to resolve the legal tussle that ensued after the contract was re-awarded to a consortium of Chinese firms.

Recall that Siemens Nigeria and the federal government in 2020 entered into a Power Infrastructure revamp agreement. It is a government-to-government agreement. The Nigerian Electrification Roadmap (NER) is a partnership that will expand Nigeria’s electricity capacity from the current average output 4,500MWh/h to 25,000MW.

“We are confident that the NER will succeed because of the pedigree of Siemens and their footprint in the Global Power Industry,” Aliyu said.

He revealed that the first phase of the PPI is the upgrading and expansion of the vital infrastructure of the TCN and Discos with the end goal of achieving 7,000MW. “This first phase started in earnest this year, with the ongoing pre-engineering phase. The selected EPC Contractors will soon be contracted officially so work on the project implementation can commence.”

“Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Project was contracted in 2017. Discussions are being intensified so that all encumbrances preventing full take off of the project are resolved soon.

According to Engr. Aliyu, his immediate focus is to create liquidity in the electricity market; improve services in terms of hours of supply, billing among others, through effective policy and regulation and cooperative engagement with private and public sector operators.

Other areas of focus highlighted by the minister include to attract foreign and local investment by engendering consumer, operator and investor confidence ; create jobs; as well as promote competition and bring in more participants in the Nigerian Electricity Market (NEM).

He said key policies and initiatives of the ministry under his leadership to achieve these aims are: accelerating progress and completion of key projects of the ministry and its partners, especially: delivering the 30MW Gurara phase 2 to the grid; ensuring completion of 700MW Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Project

He said the ​Kashimbilla 40MW and Dadin Kowa 40MW power stations have already started generating power into the national grid.