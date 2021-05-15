BY ABAH ADAH, Abuja

Plans by the federal government to execute the 3050 mega watts (MW) Mambila power project with a Chinese loan might suffer a major set-back again as the Nigerian company that lost out on the contract to build the multibillion-dollar hydropower plant has filed a $400 million arbitration claim against the federal government.

Sunrise Power & Transmission Co. accuses the government of reneging on a settlement accord agreed last March that was supposed to resolve a long-running dispute over the rights to construct the Mambilla facility. The company filed a case at the International Chamber of Commerce in Paris on May 11, asking a tribunal to order President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to honour the agreement, its lawyer Femi Falana told Bloomberg.

Export-Import Bank of China has agreed to help fund Mambilla, but won’t release the money until the legal standoff ends. Prior to Sunrise filing its case, Nigeria’s Power ministry said its preferred financing option remained a bilateral sovereign loan from the Chinese state lender.

“There is no reason for an additional arbitration or court case,” Aaron Artimas, spokesman for Power Minister Saleh Mamman said by phone on Friday, adding “The government is working to find an amicable solution with Sunrise.”

According to the source, China Eximbank and Buhari’s representative didn’t respond to requests for comment.

If completed, Mambilla will bolster the 13,000 megawatts of installed electricity-generating capacity in Africa’s biggest economy by 12%. Poor maintenance of existing infrastructure means that only about 4,500 megawatts is dispatched to the grid daily, a fraction of what’s needed in the country. Buhari said in October the project would bring power to 3 million homes.

Former power minister, Babatunde Fashola, announced in 2017 that China Eximbank would finance 85% of the cost of Mambilla, and that it would be built by Sinohydro Corp., China Gezhouba Group Co. and China Geo-Engineering Corp. The three Chinese companies didn’t respond to questions.

ADVERTISEMENT

LEADERSHIP Weekend reports that a memorandum written by the Chinese contractors to Mamman in September 2019 stated that Eximbank can’t enter “substantive financing negotiations” while the development is encumbered by legal disputes. Yang Jiechi, China’s top diplomat and a ruling Politburo member, notified Buhari the same month that the funding can’t be disbursed until the tussle with Sunrise ends, according to the memorandum.