A mammoth crowd of Muslim faithful yesterday attended the Janazah prayer of a renowned Islamic cleric, Sheikh Shuaib AbdulSalam in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Sheikh AbdulSalam, a sufist and imam of Maraba, Ilorin, died yesterday at the age of 68.

Security operatives had hectic time controlling crowd and traffic at Oniyangi, Emir’s road residence of the deceased where the Janazah prayer took place.

Dignitaries that attended the Janazah prayer included the representatives of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Dr Ghali Alaya and Alhaji Saadu Salahu, his special adviser on strategy.

The chief imam of Ilorin, Sheik Mohammed Bashir Salihu led the Janazah prayer. He prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased, whom he described as a righteous cleric.

The national coordinator of the Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria (MMWG), Alhaji Abdullahi Ibrahim, described Sheik AbdulSalam as a dedicated and devoted scholar, a God-fearing Muslim leader and a practical example of a true believer in the Almighty Allah as he practiced what he preached.

“Through his commitment to the cause of Allah, he was able to mobilise youths in large numbers to be able to practice Islam the right way,” he added.

The remains of the deceased were later interred at his private residence at Tanke area, Ilorin.

