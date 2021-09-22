Here come the two different versions: Altine says Nasiru’s aunt who was her mother’s, friend had told them that the spoon had fallen from Kabiru’s hand clattering unto the plate. And after freezing for like seconds, as if he had seen a ghost, he flew from his chair with Nasiru at his heels and darts out the front door to try to stop the towing company from taking the expensive car away. That’s a funny version.

However, Nasiru’s watered down version that seems to favour them both, sticks to it that immediately Kabiru saw the car moving, he shrugged and continued eating seeing as it was just one car. He wouldn’t lose some sleep over it. And that it was him, Nasiru who insisted they go after the towing company to sort it out. And they had calmly done so after lunch.

I still believe both versions, whichever was the truth, was still hilarious. I just hope that at the end of the day, Kabiru had learned his lesson! Bad enough you drive like the King of the road in your country and park anywhere and anyhow it suits you. But always remember other countries have rules they stick to even if you are king of the road you simply have to abide by them or there would be consequences.