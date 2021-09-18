The Kano State Fire Service has confirmed the death from drowning, of a 20-year-old man, Ahmed Ali, at Laraba Abasawa village in Gezawa local government area of the state.

An uncle of the deceased, Musa Mahmuda, told journalists that Ali got drown inside an open water.

He said; “We were at home when some members of the community came to inform us that Ahmed had drowned inside an open water, and he was later rushed to hospital.

“We called for help, later officers from the state fire service came and recovered his body from the water, we have since buried him according to Islamic rites.”

The Fire Service Command spokesman, SFS Saminu Yusuf Abdullahi, who confirmed the death, said the command had launched an operation to recover the body 15 minutes after it received a distress call from Gezawa.