An Edo State High Court sitting in Auchi, has sentenced a 20-year-old man, Sufiyan Ahmed, to 21 years imprisonment for sexual assault and murder of a four-year-old girl identified as Umuaiman Suleman.

The offence was committed in Egbetua Quarters in Ososo, Akoko-Edo local government area of Edo State on April 21, 2019.

Delivering the judgment on a two-count charge of defilement and murder, Justice Philip Imoedemhe said that all the evidences tendered in court had convinced the court beyond reasonable doubt that the accused was guilty of the offence.

He said, “The evidence before me shows the defendant is guilty as charged and convicted to 21 years in prison,” ordering that the convict be taken to the Auchi correctional center to serve his jail term.

The Prosecutor, Lauretta Asaka, had told the court that the offence was punishable under Section 401 of the Administration of Criminal Justice, Laws of Edo State 2016.

Reacting to the judgment, an uncle to the victim, Yakubu Tijani, said: “I am so very grateful on the success of this case which has finally gotten justice today.”

Also, a statement by the Executive Director, BraveHeart Initiative, Ms. Priscilla Usiobaifo, welcomed the judgment, saying: “The conviction brings to rest a three-year struggle for justice for Umuaiman Suleman – a girl that was gruesomely assaulted and murdered.

“BraveHeart Initiative’s efforts in strengthening the criminal justice system in Edo State have so far led to the successful conviction of Twenty-Three (23) Sex Offenders.

“As of April 2022, the organisation has completed twenty five SGBV cases in court. Twenty-Two (22) victories have been recorded and three (3) cases lost.”