BY HEMBADOON ORSAR MAKURDI

A 26 years old man simply identified as Humble Paul from Aidogodo, Okpoga has been electrocuted at Ai-agbenu, Okpoga in Okpokwu Local Government area of Benue State.

Our Correspodent gathered that incident occurred when some yet to be identified persons contacted the self acclaimed electrician to reconnect their light which was disconnected by the Jos Electricity Distribution (JED).

A resident of Ai-agbenu community who spoke on condition of anonymity told our Correspodent that following the inability of the people in the area to pay the bill which he said was brought to them, JED staffs came and disconnect their light which made them to engage the services of Paul to help them connect back the light.

According to him, while Paul had already climb the pole to reconnect the light, public power was restored and that was how he did not come down till those who he was working for flee the scene when it was obvious that he was not alive again because his body was already dangling on the wires on the pole.

When contacted the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Anene who cnirmed the incidence said, the young man went to reconnect the light that was being disconnect by JED and in the process light was restored and he was Electricuted.

“At the Moment we are yet to know whether someone sent him to do the work or not because he is also part of the community where JED disconnect their light”