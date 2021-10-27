Benue State Police Command has arraigned a 37- year-old man Joseph Bum of Bida Street, Wadata Makurdi for the alleged rape of his 16-year-old biological daughter thereby committing an offence of incest and indecent assault.

The prosecuting police officer, Sergeant Jona Uletu told the court that, on the 18th of October 2021, a neighbour of the accused, one Becky Manga reported to the Area Command Headquarters Makurdi that the victim complained to her that her biological father has been having sexual affairs with her since she was six years old till date.

According to Mrs Manga, the victim further explained that the accused usually fingers her before sex and always threatened her not to tell anyone, if she does, he will kill her.

The victim maintained that his father was doing the same with her elder sister who has now ran away from the house to avoid further molestation.

During police investigation, the accused was arrested for committing the offence. When the case was mentioned, no plea was taken for want of jurisdiction.

However, the prosecution stated that investigation is still in progress and asked for another date.

ADVERTISEMENT

Counsel to the accused Mr TP Nyiayem did not oppose the application for adjournment, even as he said that he would apply for the bail of his client formally.

The chief magistrate Mr Vincent Kor ordered the accused to be remanded at the Federal Correctional Centre Makurdi and adjourned the case to December 6, 2021 for mention.