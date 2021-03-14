ADVERTISEMENT

By OKECHUKWU OBETA

Two suspects, including a 45-year-old man, one Chidiebere Uzoma and one Uchenna Nwegbu, aged 23 years, have been arrested by the operatives of the Anambra State Police Command for gang-raping a 16-year-old girl (name withheld) at Osumowo street, Awada in Idemili North local government area of the state.

The state police command’s public relations officer, CSP Haruna Mohammed, disclosed the arrest of the duo in a statement, yesterday.

He said that the suspects had abandoned the girl when they discovered that she had become unconscious and was experiencing excessive loss of blood.The police command image-maker stated that the suspects committed the criminal act against the 16-year-old girl on 19/2/2021 at Osumowo street, Awada, in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State.

“Following the report, police detectives trailed and arrested the suspects; Chidiebere Uzoma, ‘m’, aged 45 years of Ukaegbu Street, Awada and Uchenna Nwegbu, ‘m’, aged 23 years of Osumowo Street, Awada.”

He further stated that the victim was later taken to the hospital for medical examination where penetration and multiple lacerations of her hymen were confirmed. He also said that she is presently receiving treatment in a hospital.

CSP Mohammed said that upon interrogation, the suspects have voluntarily confessed to the alleged crime, and, assured that they would soon be arraigned in court for prosecution.