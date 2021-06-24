A 76-year-old man, Zubair Audu, has been arrested by men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) over an alleged attempt to kill his own son, Issa.

Advertisements





Audu was said to have attempted to kill his son witth a locally made rifle.

The spokesman of the NSCDC Kwara State, Babawale Afolabi, said that the incident occured at Alagbado Area 5, Mountain Avenue, Ilorin, the state capital.

Afolabi said: “On Wednesday 23/06/2021, at about 1445hours, NSCDC Divisional Office at Pake area received a distress call that one 76- years – old man was chasing his son with a locally made rifle.

“Further investigation has revealed that there have a no love lost relationship between the father and the son which might have snowballed into the life- threatening incident.”

He said that the timely intervention of the NSCDC anti-vandal patrol team in the area saved the situation from degenerating.

Advertisements

Afolabi disclosed that the septuagenarian and his rifle are in the custody of the NSCDC while a manhunt has been launched for the son who is still at large.

“The State Commandant of NSCDC, Iskil Makinde, has been briefed of the incident and he has ordered for fullscale investigation of the matter,” he added.