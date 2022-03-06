Manufacturers Association of Nigeria(MAN) is advocating urgent transition to clean energy and to this end, it is leading new advocacy towards full adoption of clean energy in the country.

The association believes that the adoption of Industrial Energy Efficiency and Resource Efficiency and Cleaner Production would yield macroeconomic and social benefits, including; enhanced energy security (through reduced reliance on imported fossil fuels), reduced cost of production (through usage of energy savings machineries and Equipments) and employment generation (as domestic Energy Efficiency industries are developed).

It, therefore, urged energy-intensive industries to explore means of harnessing clean and efficient energy in a bid to facilitate sustainable and environmentally-friendly development.

President of MAN, Mansur Ahmed, who made the advocacy in Lagos on Thursday at the GEF-UNIDO Industrial Energy Efficiency and Resource Efficiency and Cleaner Production policy dialogue session, admitted that, energy plays a critical role in any nation’s economy and, as such, must be treated with the attention and urgency that it deserves.

He stressed that, “Energy is the main driver of any nation’s economy as the performance of all the sectors of the economy depends on availability and usage of energy, but most economies including Nigeria are challenged with insufficient energy supply.

“This is evident by the inconsistency in energy supply and the high cost of providing alternative energy for industrial production in Nigeria.”

Addressing the stated challenge, he said, calls for energy management to maximise the available energy optimally at all levels to facilitate sustainable and environmentally friendly development.

“Therefore, it is necessary for industries to explore these energy efficiency strategies to curb energy wastages and augment the available electricity supply for maximum use to reduce the cost incurred in generating alternative energy and increase the competitiveness of Nigerian industries,” he pointed out.

On his part, regional director UNIDO, Jean Bakole, said, the project is targeted at industries to develop imprint of cleaner energy sources by supporting operational compliance to regulations that associate with the policy dialogue of resource efficiency and cleaner production in industrial zones in the country.

He stressed that the organised private sector must key into this project to tackle issues of energy which is a common responsibility to manage the resources we have in such a way that it would be affordable to us.

Also speaking, general manager of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, (LASEPA), Dolapo Fasawe, hinted that, the IEE and RECP would reduce carbon footprints in the Industrial sector, adding that, carbon footprints is a threat environmental sustainability and economic survival.

She advocated the need to recycle energy in industrial, manufacturing and engineering sectors, adding that, this would help stakeholders and policy makers to build conversation around cleaner production and help in the advocacy for alternative use of energy in critical sectors.