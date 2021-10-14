Ten days after he was allegedly poisoned by his mother, a 35-year-old man, Michael Akolawole, has died.

Michael was reported to have given up the ghost in the hospital where he had been receiving treatment in Ondo town, the headquarters of Ondo West local government area.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the deceased, who was suffering from epilepsy, was given a chemical substance called ‘’Koikoi” by his mother, with the hope that it would cure the ailment.

After the deceased mother deposited the remains of her son into the hospital morgue, she immediately took to her heels.

Michael’s father who had reported the case to the Amotekun Corps in Ondo town after the woman poisoned his son declined comments when he was contacted by journalists.

The deceased mother, Mrs Anike Adeyosoye was consequently arrested by the men of the Amotekun corps but later released so that she could take care of her son in the hospital.

Adeyosoye, who hails from Ondo town, said she had been taking care of her son since he was 21-year-old.

According to her, the deceased had been suffering from the disease after he shouted from sleep after his NECO examination in 2017.

“After Michael was through with his National Examination Council (NECO) exam in 2017, on a fateful night, while he was asleep, he shouted from his sleep and since then, he had been suffering from epilepsy, “she explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mother said his situation was a big problem and had consumed a lot of money from the family without any cure, adding that it had stopped him from going to work because of shame.

She said, “I heard from somebody that a chemical substance could cure epilepsy and my child would be free from the disease.

“So, I gave him the chemical substance I have at home for him to drink,” he said.