A-32-year-old married man identified as Sunday Ukeme, has been arrested by the operatives of Lagos state police command has been arrested for allegedly defiling a 13- year-old neighbour’s daughter (name withheld ) in Lagos.

Our correspondent learnt that the suspect was arrested by the detectives attached to the Akodo Police Division area of the state.

It was further gathered that the incident happened in Idaso town, Ibeju Lekki at about 2230hrs of September 20, 2021 after the suspect’s wife left for vigil in one of the churches in the neighbourhood.

It was also gathered that, the victim’s mother had kept her in the custody of the suspect’s wife, Mrs Mary Sunday when the (victim’s mother) travelled out of the town for three weeks.

According to the victim’s mother who reported the case at the police station, when she returned from the journey the victim reported to her that she was defiled by the suspect.

Consequent upon the report lodged at the Police station on October 4, 2021, detectives immediately arrested the suspect.

The police said during interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and reportedly pleaded for mercy, blaming his shameful, immoral and criminal act on the influence of alcohol.

Commenting on the incident, Lagos state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosun promised to protect every girl child and other vulnerable persons in the state.

He vowed to prosecute such pedophiles with unbridled sexual urges for minors in the society.