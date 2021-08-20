A 49-year-old man, Floyd Ray Roseberry, from North Carolina was arrested yesterday and taken into custody for allegedly attempting to bomb United State (US) Capitol Hill.

News4 said FBI agents and members of the sheriff’s office in Cleveland County, North Carolina, went to his home to arrest him.

US Capitol Police chief Tom Manger told reporters yesterday afternoon that the suspect’s motives were not certain.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that law enforcement agents negotiated with Roseberry with him and hoped for a “peaceful resolution” and later on Thursday, the chief of US Capitol Police, Tom Manger, confirmed that he has been taken into custody after surrendering to law enforcement officers.

“Just moments ago, Floyd Roy Roseberry from Grover, North Carolina, was taken into custody without incident,” Manger told reporters.

On whether there were explosives in the suspects pick-up truck, the security chief added it was not yet known and the investigation site was still considered to be “an active scene”.

“We still have to search the vehicle and render the vehicle safe,” Manger said, adding that the process could take hours.