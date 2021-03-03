The Police Command in Edo on Wednesday said it has arrested a middle aged man for allegedly bathing his wife and four-year-old son with acid.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), DSP Princewill Osaigbovo, who confirmed the arrest to newsmen in Benin, however, refused to disclose his identity.

Osaigbovo said following petitions to the Edo Commissioner of Police, Mr Phillip Ogbadu, detectives swung into action and arrested him in his hideout at Ehor in Uhumwonde Local Government Area of the state,

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the suspect would be charged to court on conclusion of investigation. (NAN)