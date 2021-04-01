By Abu Nmodu, Minna

A 20-year-old man, Lawal Danladi, has killed his wife Zulai Lawal in Kadaura village in Yakila/Gunna District of Rafi local government area of Niger state over food.

It was learnt that Lawal had a disagreement with his wife over the food she served him and later beat her to coma and until she was confirmed dead.

The Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) Niger state command Wasiu Abiodun confirmed that the suspect was arrested, based on credible information from those who witnessed the incident.

He said Police Operatives attached to Kagara Division arrested Danladi in Kadaura village via Yakila Gunna district of Rafi local government area, immediately the information was received.

He said, “The arrested suspect was said to have allegedly killed his wife, one Zulai Lawal of same address over a misunderstanding in which he did beat the victim to coma and as a result, she died on the spot.

During interrogation, the suspect confessed to have beaten the victim due to a mere argument and she fell unconscious, and was rushed to the General Hospital Wushishi where she was confirmed dead.

The PPRO said investigation into the case has commenced and the suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed.