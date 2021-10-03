The Ministry of Defence has debunked insinuations that the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (retd), was the man purportedly carrying AK-47 rifle in a viral video.

A statement by the media aide to the Minister, Mohammad Abdulkadri, said investigation has revealed the person in the viral video as the Rector of the Nigerian Army College of Environmental Science and Technology (NACEST), Makurdi, Benue State.

He added that the Rector by virtue of his Command position is statutorily allowed in the Military to sign for weapons when travelling.

He said explained, “Infact the Army green colour on the Innonson Jeep and the Unit sticker of NACEST on the official vehicle are enough evidences to neutralise the spurious claim in the clip being referred to as the official vehicle of the Minister of Defence who uses black Land cruiser jeep like his counterparts in other ministries.

“Again the Internet fraudstar’s desperate attempt to demean the personality of the Defence Minister proved null and void and untenable with the fake picture of the orderly that wears blue colour of the insignia band of NA Education Corp whereas the orderly to General Magashi (name withheld) is of the Corp of the Military Police who uses red berret and MP red handband on his Camouflage.”

He said the video was part of attempt by mischief makers to portray the Minister in bad light as feeling unsafe while implementing the vision of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari to end all internal security challenges bedeveling the country.

“Let it be categorically stated that the Minister of Defence has unpenetrable line of defence capabilities befitting his office that are capable of dealing with any threat and does not need to carry a gun as seen in the video,” he added.

The statement, therefore, called on the general public to disregard the false information.